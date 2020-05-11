Delek Sells Stake in California Refinery
Delek US Holdings, Inc. reported Thursday that it expects to cut approximately $14 million in annual operating expenses after having closed the sale of its equity interests in a subsidiary that owns a refinery in Bakersfield, Calif.
“We are pleased to announce the sale of the last remaining assets located on the West Coast that were acquired through the Alon acquisition in 2017,” Uzi Yemin, Delek’s chairman, president and CEO, commented in a written statement.
In the transaction announced last week, Delek sold equity interests in its indirect wholly owned subsidiary Alon Bakersfield Property, Inc. to a unit of the Southern California-based renewables firm Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (GCEH) for total cash consideration of $40 million, Delek stated. In addition to the $14 million operating expense reduction, closing the sale will enable Delek to eliminate certain environmental and asset retirement liability reserves from its balance sheet, the firm added.
“The sale proceeds and the removal of liabilities from our books should help further strengthen our balance sheet while eliminating the annual expenses associated with that business,” noted Yemin.
In a separate written statement Thursday, GCEH noted that it will immediately begin retooling the Alon Bakersfield Refinery to produce renewable diesel from non-petroleum feedstocks such as camelina, used cooking oil, soybean oil and distillers’ corn oil.
“No petroleum processing of any kind will occur hereafter at the refinery, either during or following the retooling effort,” GCEH stated. “Instead, the refinery will be repurposed to become a producer of low-carbon renewable fuels that meet the needs of the California Low Carbon Fuels Standard.”
GCEH added the refinery retooling at Bakersfield should take 18 to 20 months to complete, with startup expected late next year.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Murphy Oil Closing Legacy Arkansas, Calgary Offices
- Upcoming Data Should Clarify Oil Market Recovery
- US Oil Rig Count Down 513 From Last Year
- Aramco Weighs Staggering Sabic Payments
- Continental to Curtail 70 Percent of Oil Output in May
- Energy Bodies Request Virus Testing Prioritization
- Delek Sells Stake in California Refinery
- Basic Energy Reveals Automated Water Management Solution
- Energy Spectrum Closes $969MM Midstream Fund
- 2Q To See Most Liquid Production Cuts Ever
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Chevron Down to 5 Permian Rigs
- Shell to Divest Pennsylvania Assets
- Oxy Takes $1.4B Writedown
- Shale Producers Eye Potential Fracking Revival at $30 Oil
- Black Stone, Aethon Team Up in Haynesville-Bossier Effort
- North Dakota Launches Bakken Restart Task Force
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy