Delek Logistics Seals Purchase of Gravity for $285 Million

Gravity Water Intermediate Holdings LLC is now part of midstream oil and gas player Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL), after the conclusion of a $285 million cash-and-equity transaction.

“The Gravity acquisition represents another significant step in DKL’s commitment of being a full suite crude, gas and water midstream services provider in the Permian Basin”, Delek Logistics president Avigal Soreq said in an online statement.

Gravity owns integrated full-cycle water systems in the Permian Basin, as well as produced water gathering assets and transportation assets in the Bakken. Delek Logistics meanwhile provides gathering, pipeline and other services for oil and gas customers in the Permian and the Gulf Coast region.

“Gravity’s primary operations are in Howard County in the Midland Basin, and along with our recent H2O Midstream acquisition, provide a strong opportunity for integrated crude and water services to DKL’s customers”, Soreq added.

The total price comprised $200 million in cash and about 2.175 million in common units representing equity interests in Delek Logistics. Brentwood, Tennessee-based Delek US Holdings Inc. owns the general partner interest and a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics and is also a significant customer, according to the latter.

“We believe Delek Logistics continues to provide the best combination of yield and growth in the midstream sector”, Soreq said. “As previously indicated, DKL will be approaching greater than 70 percent of its EBITDA coming from third-party sources”.

On September 12, 2024, Delek Logistics said it had completed its acquisition of H2O Midstream, a portfolio company of Houston, Texas-based EIV Capital LLC. H2O Midstream offers water gathering, transportation, recycling, storage and disposal services in the Midland Basin in Texas.

“The acquisition of H2O Midstream supports our core strategy of providing a full midstream service solution to our existing and third-party customers in the prolific Permian Basin”, Delek Logistics said then. “H2O Midstream operations have significant overlap with our existing Midland, Texas operations.

“The acquisition also presents an opportunity to extract significant synergies through cost optimization and cross product sales”.

The total consideration was $230 million, consisting of $160 million in cash and $70 million in convertible preferred redeemable equity.

