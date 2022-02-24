Deepwater Projects To Double Sub-Saharan Africa Gas Output By 2030

The output of natural gas in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to double during this decade, Rystad Energy research shows.

The output of natural gas in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to double during this decade due to vast undeveloped deepwater resources, Rystad Energy research shows.

Rystad said that output will more than double from 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2021 to 2.7 million boepd in 2030.

While deepwater developments have played a crucial role in the region’s liquids output to date, averaging about 50 percent of annual production, gas output from such fields has been minimal. That is expected to change, however, as gas from deepwater reserves will surge in the coming years.

Production from deepwater developments will skyrocket from 120,000 boepd in 2021, 9 percent of total output including shelf and land production, to 1 million boepd accounting for 38 percent of total output.

As global demand for gas continues to rise and importing countries suffer supply headaches, the production outlook for the region is promising. Deepwater production is projected to grow further in the 2030s, with gas output more than doubling in five years to 2.1 million boepd by 2035.

Gas from shelf and land reserves will increase by 2035 and will contribute about 46 percent of the expected 4 million boepd of total gas output from the region, based on estimated recoverable reserves, development timelines, and plans.

As a result of the booming production outlook, greenfield investments are also projected to soar. Gas and liquids greenfield capital expenditure in the region totaled $12 billion in 2021, with $8 billion spent on deepwater developments. By 2030, total greenfield investments will surge to almost $40 billion, of which $24 billion will go on deepwater projects.

“Production in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, with natural gas output in particular set to see a boom in output. Although there have been notable onshore finds, the development of deepwater offshore resources is going to usher in a period of rapid growth for the region,” says Siva Prasad, senior upstream analyst with Rystad Energy.

Natural gas production in Sub-Saharan Africa has been historically low, but that looks set to change due to significant undeveloped deepwater finds in countries including Mozambique, South Africa, and Mauritania.

Deepwater reservoirs tagged to TotalEnergies’ Area 4 LNG project in Mozambique, where trains 1 and 2 are expected to start production in 2028, hold an estimated 2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in gas reserves. South Africa’s Brulpadda field – also operated by the French major – holds 715 million boe, while the BP-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FLNG development straddling the maritime boundary of Mauritania and Senegal has an estimated 300 million boe.

Of the current potential recoverable reserves across Sub-Saharan Africa, about 60 percent lie in deepwater regions, of which close to 60 percent is gas. Mozambique dominates with 52 percent of the total recoverable gas resources in the area, followed by the Senegal–Mauritania maritime region with a combined 20 percent, and Tanzania with about 12 percent. Nigeria also holds significant recoverable reserves of gas that will contribute to the expected output hike.

On the flip side, Sub-Saharan African liquids production is expected to drop below 4 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first time in more than 20 years but will recover by 2028 and return to 2020 levels of around 4.4 million bpd by the end of the decade. Liquids output is projected to grow in the 2030s as well, with a total production of approximately 5 million bpd in 2035.

About 40 percent of the total recoverable deepwater resources in the region are liquids, of which Nigeria accounts for 33 percent and Angola has 31 percent. Ghana and Mozambique are two other countries with significant untapped resources, amounting to 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively, of the region’s deepwater liquids reserves.

Deepwater projects in Sub-Saharan Africa are, however, risky and can be delayed or unsanctioned due to high development costs, challenges accessing financing, issues with fiscal regimes, and other above-ground risks.