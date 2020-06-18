Deepwater GOM Tieback Deal Goes to Williams
LLOG Exploration Offshore, L.L.C. has reached a deepwater Gulf of Mexico (GOM) tieback agreement with Williams for services at the latter company’s Devils Tower Spar, Williams reported Wednesday.
“We are pleased to provide the full spectrum of midstream capabilities to another deep-water producer in the Gulf,” Williams Chief Operating Officer Michael Dunn remarked in a written statement.
Williams stated that it will provide offshore natural gas and oil gathering and production handling services for LLOG’s Taggart development, located in the GOM Mississippi Canyon area approximately 140 miles (225 kilometers) southeast of New Orleans. In addition, the firm noted that it will provide onshore gas treatment processing services for Taggart.
“Interconnected unlike any other, our offshore and onshore infrastructure allows us to maximize value for our customers by providing a safe, seamless and efficient direct path to market,” continued Dunn. “We look forward to serving LLOG and capturing the full value of these important deep-water resources for our nation’s economy.”
Williams noted that its Mountaineer and Canyon Chief pipeline systems will gather Taggart oil and gas production and deliver it to the company’s Mobile Bay Processing Plant. Also, Williams stated that natural gas liquids will be fractionated and marketed at its partially owned Baton Rouge Fractionator.
Expected to produce approximately 27 million barrels over eight years, Taggart is projected to go online in early 2022, according to Williams.
