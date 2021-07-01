Deepwater GOM Survey Set for Third Quarter
Houston-based NCS SubSea reported Thursday that it has won a 4D P-Cable Ultrahigh Resolution (UHR) monitor survey in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM).
NCS plans to launch the approximately 45-day survey in the third quarter of this year, the company noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
“We are delighted to be awarded the latest 4D monitor project for this multi-year reservoir modeling campaign,” remarked NCS SubSea CEO Larry Scott. “The project will be the 4th P-Cable UHR seismic survey over this field.”
According to NCS, the survey will use the company’s differentiated P-Cable XR system to acquire seismic data. The firm contends the system “sets the industry standard for repeatable UHR 3D and 4D marine seismic acquisition,” applying a UHR recording system that provides “extremely detailed images of geology at and beneath the sea floor” via proprietary navigation and seismic acquisition technologies.
NCS stated the 4D seismic program will improve the client’s understanding of reservoir production performance and provide data to aid with further asset development.
“We look forward to delivering data with excellent signal to noise characteristics for even the deepest reservoir targets that are over 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) below the mudline,” continued Scott. “Given the ability of P-Cable to safely acquire targeted seismic data over both injector wells and producing wells in close proximity to oilfield infrastructure, we see this application as a tremendous growth opportunity for NCS SubSea.”
A firm representative confirmed to Rigzone that, at the client’s request, NCS is keeping the client’s name and the asset confidential.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
