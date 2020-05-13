Deepwater GOM Player Boosts Wireless Coverage
Offshore communication network provider Tampnet reported Tuesday that it has won a contract from a deepwater Gulf of Mexico (GOM) client.
Tampnet, which did not identify the deepwater client, stated the contract calls for delivering carrier-grade connectivity services to four additional fixed production assets and one floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. The Norway-based firm, which supplied a map of its 4G LTE wireless broadband coverage throughout the GOM, added the contract covers a renewal on three existing fixed production assets.
“We are extremely proud that one of the largest oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico has chosen us to be their sole supplier of telecommunications,” Tampnet Chief Commercial Officer Trygve Hagevik remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “This contract extension is further evidence of our market-leading position across multiple geographies in servicing offshore assets.”
According to Tampnet, it will now provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity services – including LTE - to seven production assets and one FPSO in GOM. Also, the firm stated that it will connect services to the deepwater client’s drilling and marine operations for contracted drilling rigs and vessels.
“Tampnet will also offer additional mobility services made available by its LTE network, such as mobile worker solutions and Narroband IoT (Internet of Things) for sensors and other digitalization initiatives,” the company concluded.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Energy Chief Says US Oil on Its Way Back
- Trump Says Energy Cos Starting to Look Very Good
- Petrobras Makes New Discoveries
- Oil Near 5-Week High as US Debates Lockdown Exit
- Oil Market Recovery Could Be Erratic
- Is Rig Count a Reliable Production Gauge These Days?
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecasts
- Aragon Wins Yinson FPSO Contracts
- Magnolia LNG Project Sold for $2.25MM
- Woodside Awards Pluto-Karratha Contract
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Murphy Oil Closing Legacy Arkansas, Calgary Offices
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning
- Black Stone, Aethon Team Up in Haynesville-Bossier Effort
- Upcoming Data Should Clarify Oil Market Recovery
- North Dakota Launches Bakken Restart Task Force
- Pipe Giant Says Drillers Already Reopening Wells
- US Oil Rig Count Down 513 From Last Year
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy