DeepOcean Targets Emerging Markets Growth With New Appointment
Ocean services provider DeepOcean has set its targets on the emerging markets with the appointment of Bill Smart. Smart joins the company to lead business development in emerging markets.
Smart’s focus will be on expansion, both geographical and in new industry sectors, and shaping the future of the business. The goal will be to provide the best client solutions and deliver DeepOcean’s comprehensive suite of talent and equipment in the ocean space.
“We have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth in the Americas region through DeepOcean’s comprehensive service offering. We are excited to have Bill join the DeepOcean team and lead our emerging markets drive,” said Tony Stokes, DeepOcean’s President - Americas.
DeepOcean is a major provider of surveys, engineering, project management, installation, maintenance, and recycling services for oil and gas, offshore renewables, deep-sea minerals, and other ocean services.
Smart joins DeepOcean from a global business development role at Delmar Systems in Houston, Texas. He has 20 years’ technical sales and business development experience, including managerial roles at Fugro, Aquatic Engineering & Construction and Oceaneering. He is a mechanical engineering graduate from Texas A&M University.
“I am excited about the opportunity to join DeepOcean and look forward to showcasing the company’s IMR, subsea construction, and trenching capabilities in particular. Attitude, courage, and teamwork are DeepOcean’s core values, and I intend to uphold them,” said Smart.
The company has already shown its intent when it comes to expansion in the offshore wind and offshore renewables segments when it formed an alliance with Aker Solutions and Solstad Offshore in October last year. The Windstaller Alliance, as it has been called, aims to provide the world’s most cost-efficient and complete product supply, fabrication, and marine services offering within offshore wind. The alliance will also pursue other offshore renewables segments.
The Windstaller Alliance also aims to cut the number of supplier interfaces, thereby reducing technical and commercial project risk as well as execution time through better integration of services, project management, and maritime asset utilization.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
