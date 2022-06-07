DeepOcean Posts 42 Pct Revenue Jump in 2021

DeepOcean has posted a revenue jump of 42 percent in 2021, reaching figures of $499.4 million, compared to $352.5 million in 2020.

DeepOcean, the ocean services provider has unveiled its 2021 revenue figures, boasting a 42 percent jump from the year prior. The company reported a revenue of $499.4 million in 2021, up from $352.5 million in 2020.

It has also posted a profit after tax of $25 million, moving well opposite a loss of $3.2 million the prior year.

“After a successful but challenging turnaround job in recent years, and diversification into multiple ocean-based industries, we are proud to deliver strong growth and solid financial results for 2021,” says Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean Group.

DeepOcean has in recent years pursued a strategy of expanding its footprint and applying the specialist subsea engineering and project management competence the company has built up within offshore energy industries to other ocean-based industries.

In 2021, DeepOcean made several structural changes to strengthen and drive this diversification strategy.

DeepOcean established Windstaller Alliance together with Aker Solutions and Solstad Offshore to provide a complete offering within offshore wind. DeepOcean also invested to become the majority owner of Adepth Minerals, a company built for sustainable exploration and extraction of marine minerals.

Earlier this year, DeepOcean acquired Norwegian engineering and technology company Installit to strengthen the group’s offering within offshore renewables. DeepOcean has also moved its corporate headquarters back to Norway and further strengthened its remote operations offering through the company’s Remote Operations Center in Haugesund, Norway.

Today, DeepOcean delivers subsea services within oil and gas, removal and recycling of subsea infrastructure, offshore renewables, mining of marine minerals, and other ocean-based industries such as aquaculture and defense.

“Survey and IMR services for the offshore oil and gas industry remain our largest revenue drivers, but diversification into other industries has created a much more robust and future-proof DeepOcean,” says Frode Garlid, CFO of DeepOcean Group.

DeepOcean secured an order intake of $542 million in 2021 and had an accounting order backlog of $272 million at year-end 2021, which represents an increase of 31 percent from 12 months earlier.

“The combination of huge investments into offshore renewable energy, high energy prices, a potential new Norwegian industry adventure within deep sea mining, combined with a more future-proof, asset-light strategy for DeepOcean, makes me optimistic on behalf of our future growth prospects,” concludes Øyvind Mikaelsen.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com