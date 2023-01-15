DeepOcean Options For Battery Hybrid System On Stril Server
Ocean services provider DeepOcean has opted to install a battery hybrid system on board the multipurpose support vessel (MPSV), Stril Server.
DeepOcean is chartering the Stril Server from Stavanger-based shipowner Simon Møkster Shipping, who will upgrade the vessel to include battery power notation in the first quarter of 2024.
The vessel is currently on a two-year time charter agreement with DeepOcean. It supports the company’s offering within subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), light construction and recycling services to operators in the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries.
“We have set a target to reduce our CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030. Reducing fuel consumption and emissions from vessels that we charter is an important part of reaching this goal. It is also a deciding factor when choosing which shipowners we wish to hire vessels from. We are very pleased that Simon Møkster Shipping has an equally ambitious strategy for reduction of carbon emissions,” says Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.
Simon Møkster Shipping will install a 620 kWh battery system from SEAM AS, which is a supplier of zero-emission solutions to the maritime industry. Stril Server’s control and DP systems will also be upgraded, and system for onshore charging will be installed. The upgrade will be conducted in the first quarter of 2024.
The Stril Server is equipped with 2 x Kystdesign ROVs together with DeepOcean’s dedicated infrastructure, allowing for remote operations from the company’s Remote Operations Centre in Haugesund, Norway.
DeepOcean is an ocean services provider, enabling energy transition and sustainable use of ocean resources. The company delivers subsea services within oil and gas, removal and recycling of subsea infrastructure, offshore renewables, mining of marine minerals, and to other ocean-based industries.
