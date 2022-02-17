DeepOcean Hires Multi-Purpose Vessel For GOM Ops
Ocean services provider DeepOcean has entered into a firm charter agreement with Hornbeck Offshore for the HOS Warland, a multi-purpose service vessel supporting the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
The HOS Warland will extend DeepOcean’s capabilities in the larger construction end of the market through higher specification equipment installed onboard the vessel.
The vessel has been part of DeepOcean’s offering for some time but will now be secured through a time charter. This will enable the company to provide even better support to the requirements of the IMR market, and to construction and installation projects that are managed, engineered, and executed by DeepOcean’s in-house team.
“The HOS Warland in combination with DeepOcean’s subsea engineering, equipment, and expertise will enable us to bundle our services for customers in a highly cost-efficient way,” said Tony Stokes, DeepOcean’s President for the Americas.
“The versatile spread will be well suited for IMR and installation projects through utilizing its 250-ton crane and dual work-class ROV set-up. The vessel will also serve as a platform to deploy further DeepOcean service lines in the future,” he added.
The vessel is a DP2 310ES Multi-Purpose Service Vessel which compliments the suite of the company’s subsea services. It is owned and operated by Hornbeck Offshore. The HOS Warland is 340 feet long and offers 10,000 square feet of unobstructed deck space with a 10 ton per square meter of load capacity.
“The vessel is designed to meet the high standards demanded by our offshore oil and gas customers. We are delighted to be working with Hornbeck Offshore to continue offering their high-capability vessels to the market,” Stokes added.
The HOS Warland will add to DeepOcean’s chartered fleet which includes the HOS Bayou and the HOS Mystique. In total, these vessels enable the company to cover a full wide range of client requirements.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Aker Solutions Announces Global Recruitment Campaign
- Most Oil Companies Unprofitable or Breaking Even
- Petrobras Green Flags Gulf Of Mexico Assets Sale
- Johan Castberg FPSO Starts Journey To Norway
- USA Refiners Seek Alternatives to Russian Oil
- Aquadrill Drillship Catches Fire In Sri Lanka Port
- Oil Curves Show One of the Tightest Markets Ever
- Aker Carbon Capture, Northern Lights Team Up On Carbon Capture
- Upstream to Dominate Upcoming UK Projects Count
- Shale Giant Says It Is Increasing Workforce Diversity
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Top Headlines: Bechtel Starting $30B Driftwood LNG Plant Construction
- Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down
- Market Watcher Says Be Prepared for the Unexpected
- ConocoPhillips to Weigh $1B Permian Sale
- What Was the USA Oil and Gas Average Wage in 2021?
- Inpex To Splash Up To $38B In Growth Areas
- McDermott Scores Largest-Ever Renewables Contract
- Enbridge Submitting Mainline Toll Plan in 2022
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Top Headlines: Bechtel Starting $30B Driftwood LNG Plant Construction