DeepOcean Hires Multi-Purpose Vessel For GOM Ops

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has entered into a firm charter agreement with Hornbeck Offshore for the HOS Warland, a multi-purpose service vessel supporting the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The HOS Warland will extend DeepOcean’s capabilities in the larger construction end of the market through higher specification equipment installed onboard the vessel.

The vessel has been part of DeepOcean’s offering for some time but will now be secured through a time charter. This will enable the company to provide even better support to the requirements of the IMR market, and to construction and installation projects that are managed, engineered, and executed by DeepOcean’s in-house team.

“The HOS Warland in combination with DeepOcean’s subsea engineering, equipment, and expertise will enable us to bundle our services for customers in a highly cost-efficient way,” said Tony Stokes, DeepOcean’s President for the Americas.

“The versatile spread will be well suited for IMR and installation projects through utilizing its 250-ton crane and dual work-class ROV set-up. The vessel will also serve as a platform to deploy further DeepOcean service lines in the future,” he added.

The vessel is a DP2 310ES Multi-Purpose Service Vessel which compliments the suite of the company’s subsea services. It is owned and operated by Hornbeck Offshore. The HOS Warland is 340 feet long and offers 10,000 square feet of unobstructed deck space with a 10 ton per square meter of load capacity.

“The vessel is designed to meet the high standards demanded by our offshore oil and gas customers. We are delighted to be working with Hornbeck Offshore to continue offering their high-capability vessels to the market,” Stokes added.

The HOS Warland will add to DeepOcean’s chartered fleet which includes the HOS Bayou and the HOS Mystique. In total, these vessels enable the company to cover a full wide range of client requirements.

