DeepOcean Hires Battery-Powered Subsea Construction Vessel

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has entered into a two-year time charter agreement with options for further extensions with Volstad Maritime for the M/S Volantis subsea construction vessel.

As part of the fixture to DeepOcean, the vessel will be upgraded with battery power notation before starting the contract in the first quarter of 2023. The time charter will run until the end of 2024, with options for further extensions.

“DeepOcean has set a target to achieve a 45 percent reduction in CO2 emissions before 2030. By 2040 we aim to be carbon neutral. Chartering vessels from vessel owners who share the same environmental commitment is key to this strategy,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

DeepOcean is a world-leading ocean services provider, enabling energy transition and sustainable use of ocean resources. The company delivers subsea services for oil and gas, removal and recycling of subsea infrastructure, offshore renewables, mining of marine minerals, and other ocean-based industries.

“We are very familiar with the Volantis. It is a flexible vessel that allows us to serve operators of oil and gas fields as well as offshore wind farms in a highly efficient manner. We also have the unique ability to provide a great range of high-technology jet trenching solutions. Including the UT-1, considered the most powerful jetting trencher in the market, allowing for precise and highly flexible operations in varied environmental conditions, supported by a fleet of state-of-the-art vessels such as Volantis,” adds Øyvind Mikaelsen.

The Volantis is a dynamically positioned multi-role subsea construction vessel, which incorporates a 150-ton active heave compensated subsea crane. The 350-foot-long vessel is permanently mobilized, in addition to the powerful UT-1 trencher, with two high sea state work class ROVs as well as an observation ROV.

In recent years the Volantis subsea construction vessel has operated in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and will continue to be utilized globally.

“In line with our long-term strategy towards zero emissions, we will be installing batteries on the vessel to reduce consumption and emissions. Volstad Maritime was one of the first offshore owners to achieve the ISO 50001 accreditation for Energy Management Standard. The installation of batteries on Volantis will take these efforts further forward and make the vessel even more attractive,” said Eirik Syversen, Chief Commercial Officer at Volstad Marine.

