DeepOcean Charters Simon Mokster Shipping MPSV Stril Server

DeepOcean has secured the services of Simon Møkster Shipping’s multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) Stril Server on a two-year charter deal. The ocean services provider aims to strengthen its offering to the offshore and oil and gas industries through the deal with the Stavanger-based shipowner.

The vessel will provide subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), light construction and recycling services to DeepOcean’s customers in the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries.

“We are experiencing increased demand for our specialist subsea services from the offshore industries, and this vessel charter will allow us to further expand our offering,” says Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

The charter contract will commence in the first quarter of 2023 and have a firm hire period until the end of 2024, with option to extend the contract.

Moreover, DeepOcean has the option to request the installation of a battery hybrid system on board the vessel in 2024.

“We have set a target to reduce our CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030. Collaborating with shipowners such as Simon Møkster Shipping, who are willing to modernize their fleet to drive down operating expenditure and harmful emissions to air, is a key part of this strategy,” adds Øyvind Mikaelsen.

The Stril Server will be equipped with 2 x Kystdesign ROVs together with DeepOcean’s dedicated infrastructure, allowing for remote operations from the company’s Remote Operations Centre in Haugesund, Norway.

DeepOcean is a world-leading ocean services provider, enabling energy transition and sustainable use of ocean resources. The company delivers subsea services within oil and gas, removal and recycling of subsea infrastructure, offshore renewables, mining of marine minerals, and to other ocean-based industries.

