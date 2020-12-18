Deepest Offshore Asia Gas Field Comes Online

BP (NYSE: BP) and Reliance Industries Limited (NSE: Reliance) announced Friday the start of production from the R Cluster ultra deepwater gas field.

BP (NYSE: BP) and Reliance Industries Limited (NSE: Reliance) announced Friday the start of production from the R Cluster ultra deepwater gas field, which is located in block KG D6 off the east coast of India.

Situated at a water depth of greater than 2,000 meters, R Cluster is the deepest offshore gas field in Asia. The field is expected to reach plateau gas production of about 12.9 million standard cubic meters per day in 2021.

BP and RIL are developing three deepwater gas projects in block KG D6 – R Cluster, Satellites Cluster and MJ – which together are expected to meet around 15 percent of India’s gas demand by 2023. The projects will utilize the existing hub infrastructure in the KG D6 block.

“This start-up is another example of the possibility of our partnership with Reliance, bringing the best of both companies to help meet India’s rapidly expanding energy needs,” BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney said in a company statement.

“Growing India’s own production of cleaner-burning gas to meet a significant portion of its energy demand, these three new KG D6 projects will support the country’s drive to shape and improve its future energy mix,” he added.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of RIL, said, “we are proud of our partnership with BP that combines our expertise in commissioning gas projects expeditiously, under some of the most challenging geographical and weather conditions”.

“This is a significant milestone in India's energy landscape, for a cleaner and greener gas-based economy. Through our deep-water infrastructure in the Krishna Godavari basin we expect to produce gas and meet the growing clean energy requirements of the nation,” Ambani added.

RIL is the operator of KG D6 with a 66.67 percent participating interest. BP holds the remaining 33.33 percent participating interest.

