Decom North Sea in Brunei Agreement

The UK’s Decom North Sea (DNS) organization has announced the creation of an agreement which it says is designed to deliver a mutually beneficial relationship between its members and Brunei’s late life and decommissioning sector.

The deal involves closer collaboration with Darussalam Enterprise (DARe), which was created to support the growth of small and medium Brunei enterprises.

According to DNS, the agreement typifies DNS’ fundamental objective to connect sector capability with opportunity and reflects its ongoing strategy to internationalize the knowledge and skills of its supply chain member companies.

“The UK North Sea is widely acknowledged to hold some of the most developed late life and decommissioning experience available,” Will Rowley, interim managing director of Decom North Sea, said in an organization statement.

“Consequently, there is significant opportunity for the UK decommissioning sector to apply that capability on a global level; this is embodied by our collaboration with DARe,” he added.

“By sharing DNS’ unique tools, experience and capabilities, our support will enable DARe to better understand and develop its local late-life and decommissioning supply chain. In exchange, DARe will allow DNS to establish potential platforms for further development in Brunei and the Southeast Asian region,” Rowley continued.

Javed Ahmad, the chief executive officer of Dare, said “DARe is continuously seeking partners to help build the capabilities of our Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)”.

“With its vast experience and capabilities in the D&R industry we believe DNS is an ideal partner, and we are optimistic that this collaboration will create new opportunities for its members and Brunei MSMEs to leverage, both within Brunei Darussalam and beyond,” he added.

DNS is the only membership organization dedicated to the UK oil and gas decommissioning sector, according to its website. The not-for-profit organization was established in 2010.

