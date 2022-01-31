Decom Firm Targets North Sea Clients With New Aberdeen base

Decom Engineering has opened a new facility near Aberdeen, strategically located to be closer to North Sea oil and gas clients.

The new 6,000 square foot facility will be used for equipment testing and storage, hosting customer trials days, and it will allow faster deployment of Decom’s assets to clients working in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

To mark the expansion, Decom has issued a Chopsaw Challenge – promising that their machinery will cut through piping materials which may have defeated other cutting solutions.

“We are delighted to extend our footprint with this new Aberdeen presence, which adds to our existing capability in Holland and our headquarters in Belfast,” Decom Engineering CEO, Sean Conway, said.

“This investment gives us a platform for significant growth in 2022 and beyond by offering more direct and speedier access to existing North Sea clients and a large number of potential new customers who operate in the UKCS and international oil and gas markets.”

Decom has already hosted several client open days in Aberdeen to show their capabilities of “clean cutting” through 2-24 inch materials, including steel pipes with a range of problematic coatings.

Decom’s technologies have been deployed on international decommissioning projects where oil and gas operators have to replace or remove aging subsea infrastructure and redundant assets.

A recent hat-trick of contract wins includes a six-month campaign in the Gulf of Thailand in which Decom will undertake a 1,000-cut program to allow the removal of subsea pipelines in water depths of up to 330 feet.

“Even in the initial weeks of opening in Aberdeen, we are enjoying a return on investment. The ability to store our own equipment closer to clients’ operations and to have it at the ready for faster deployment is a real bonus, and it will be an important factor in building on our reputation as a reliable and responsive provider of decommissioning solutions,” Conway added.

Visitors to Decom’s Potterton base can also witness first-hand the firm’s other major business line – Pipe Coating Removal.

Pipelines that have been removed from the seabed would typically have a coating material that has to be removed if the pipeline is to be repurposed for use in other construction projects.

“We can demonstrate on-site how aging pipelines can be cut to order then stripped of multiple coatings in preparation for use on other construction projects. This not only reduces carbon emissions by limiting the transportation of redundant pipeline infrastructure, but it returns a value to the asset owner which often remains locked up in redundant and unwanted pipelines,” Conway concluded.

