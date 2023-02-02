Decom Engineering Starts Year 2023 With New Projects

Decom Engineering (Decom) has secured a number of contracts at the start of 2023, heralding a positive year for the company. Decom noted that the contracts are worth in excess of seven figures, with the company agreeing on work in Africa, Norway, Thailand, and Singapore, and strengthening ties with an existing client in Malaysia.

Scotland and Northern Ireland-based Decom will mobilize multiple chop saws and supporting personnel in Q1 to support decommissioning campaigns in the Gulf of Thailand.

And offshore the Democratic Republic of Congo, Decom will provide a C1-24 chop saw with hot stab functionality to assist the recovery of a production jumper in water depths of up to 3,280 feet. The work scope, on behalf of a major oil and gas operator, was a result of Decom proving its chop saw could succeed where other cutting technologies had failed and it is the first time Decom has been engaged directly by this operator.

In Norway, Decom will provide support through a tier 1 contractor to a major operator during the summer campaign season to cut concrete-coated pipelines with its new larger C1-46 chop saw.

“It is an encouraging start to the year to have an array of international work on the books, and it confirms that our chop saws and operational cutting expertise is seen as an integral component of complex subsea asset recovery and decommissioning projects,” Decom Engineering managing director, Sean Conway, said.

“Building on the existing trust and relationships we have with clients opens up opportunities with other oil and gas contractors and operators, and securing these new contracts paves the way for increased growth in the years ahead,” he added.

“Our strategy is to continue investing in expanding the capabilities of our chop saws to meet the technical challenges faced by clients, and we are in the process of developing a larger chop saw, capable of cutting piping infrastructure up to 46” in diameter,” Conway said, adding, “We are also looking to add to our headcount with the recruitment of versatile high-level professionals who can support further expansion in the UKCS and major oil and gas hubs.”

Recently, Decom hosted a series of cutting demos at the National Decommissioning Centre in Aberdeen, Scotland, where tier 1 operators were able to see first-hand the performance of the firm’s C1-12 and C1-24 chop saws during a range of cuts on solid Inconel, steel pipe, duplex, FBE coated pipe, and flexi-risers.

