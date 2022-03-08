Decision On Divisive Bay Du Nord Project Delayed

A much anticipated and divisive decision of Canada's federal government regarding the Bay du Nord offshore oil project has been delayed for another 40 days.

A much anticipated and divisive decision of Canada’s federal government regarding the Bay du Nord offshore oil project has been delayed for another 40 days.

The Government of Canada said that it was delaying its decision by explaining that the Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault needs more time to review the considerable amount of complex information and make an informed decision.

The government said that the minister had to review the extensive information before deciding whether the Bay du Nord development project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.

And all eyes are now at Guilbeault as the industry is pushing for such a project along with Canada’s economic interest groups but is naturally opposed by environmental groups warning the country of climate change.

The Bay du Nord project consists of three light oil discoveries in the Flemish Pass basin in a project area about 310 miles east of St. John’s with recoverable estimates of about 300 million barrels of oil. Further discoveries announced last year could see those estimates substantially increase.

The project, operated by Norwegian energy major Equinor, is currently estimated to be valued at over $12 billion and expected to provide $3.5 billion in provincial government royalties and corporate income tax, 11,000 person-years of employment, and $300 million in research and development.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey stated that the province – in which Bay du Nord is located – remains optimistic that the government would recognize the value of the project. He posted a statement on Twitter regarding the matter, with the relevant excerpts seen below.

“This project will play a key role in helping the province meet global demand for responsible oil while supporting our government's commitment to Net-Zero by 2050. The Bay du Nord project is also critical to the Newfoundland and Labrador economy and would provide significant employment and economic activity.

“Equinor began the Environmental Assessment process for the Bay du Nord development project with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada in 2018. [In its report] ‘the Agency concludes that the Bay du Nord Development Project is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects, considering the implementation of mitigation measures.’

“Bay du Nord will be by far the best performer in the province's offshore from an emissions perspective. Emissions from Bay du Nord are estimated to be less than 8 kg per barrel compared to an average of 13.8 kgs per barrel in the Newfoundland and Labrador offshore currently.

“This is the product the world needs now more than ever before. Our oil and gas industry - with our low emissions per barrel compared to the international average and our strong environmental, social, and governance structure - can be a part of the solution as the world transitions to a lower-carbon economy.”

Equinor previously claimed that, if operating today, Bay du Nord would contribute less than 0.1 percent towards Canada’s oil and gas emissions cap and less than 0.03 percent to Canada’s emissions total based on 2019 reported emissions.

The Newfoundland Offshore Industry Association expressed its disappointment with the further delay in approving the environmental assessment of the Bay du Nord project but believes in the merits of the project which is ‘critically important to the future of the province.’

On the opposing side are the environmentalist groups which oppose the project. Over 200 Canadian and international environmental groups and individuals sent two letters to the federal cabinet demanding the Bay du Nord project be rejected. The groups claimed that new oil, gas, and coal development risks could result in a possible ‘catastrophic climate change.’