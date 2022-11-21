December WTI Futures Contract Expires Today
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators look at the effects of the expiring WTI futures contract, the descent of cold temperatures into a large area of the U.S., Covid-19 news from China, and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy, and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: With the December WTI futures contract expiring on Monday, the market has shifted its attention to January where prices have breached the lower end of the statistically significant Bollinger Bands. Look for some buying on a technical rebound. Cold temperatures are descending into a large area of the U.S. which will result in increased energy usage. This early winter weather could result in a strain on already low inventory levels in the future months.
Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at uk.Investing.com: More dire Covid news out of China, with the populous regions of Guangzhou and Chongqing now in the news for major infection breakouts.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033
- Diesel Floods Out Of China After Beijing Greenlights Export Jump
- Sweden Concludes Nord Stream Explosions Caused by Sabotage
- Top Headlines: Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability and More
- USA Oil Futures Point to Oversupply for First Time This Year
- What Happened in the Oil Market This Week?
- Main Oil Forecasters Have Very Different 2023 Demand Views
- UK Energy Sec Issues Ukraine Appeal to Industry
- Response To Energy Crisis Tilted Governments Towards Renewables
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- USA Lays Blame for Tanker Attack
- North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033
- Diesel Floods Out Of China After Beijing Greenlights Export Jump
- Sweden Concludes Nord Stream Explosions Caused by Sabotage
- Minor Damage to Pacific Zircon Tanker
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Top Headlines: Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability and More
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech
- IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading