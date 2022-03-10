Deal Would Favor Both USA and Venezuela

U.S. imports of Venezuelan crude averaged 436,000 barrels per day in 2018 before sanctions.

Some type of deal to drop oil sanctions would favor both the U.S. and Venezuela.

That’s according to Matt Smith, Kpler’s lead Americas oil analyst, who expressed the view after Bloomberg reported that the countries held a meeting to discuss lifting oil sanctions.

“The U.S is about to lose around 300,000 barrels per day of Russian fuel oil, hence the announcement regarding Venezuelan oil may be because the U.S. will otherwise struggle to find a replacement for Russian fuel oil barrels,” Smith told Rigzone.

“U.S. imports of Venezuelan crude averaged 436,000 barrels per day in 2018 before sanctions were placed on it in early 2019 and flows dried up,” he added.

“Some type of deal would favor both Venezuela and the U.S.. China would ultimately be the biggest loser, as they have been the biggest beneficiary of Venezuelan crude, likely at discounted prices,” Smith continued.

When asked if the U.S. would drop oil sanctions on Venezuela in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and how soon we could see this development, Smith said it was difficult to answer these questions because there is a lot of uncertainty around the situation.

On Tuesday, the White House revealed that U.S. President Joe Biden would sign an executive order to ban the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal to the United States. Last year, the U.S. imported nearly 700,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia, according to the White House, which noted that the ban will deprive Russia of billions of dollars in revenues from U.S. drivers and consumers annually.

On the same day, U.S. President Joe Biden revealed that two Americans who were “wrongfully detained” in Venezuela would be returning home.

“I am grateful to Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens and our entire diplomatic team for their tireless efforts to secure their release and reunite these families,” Biden stated on Tuesday.

A statement posted on PDVSA’s website on March 9, which was translated, highlighted that Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro announced that this year the country is going to produce two million barrels a day.

