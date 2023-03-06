Deadly Fire at Shell Nigeria Pipeline That Feeds Bonny Crude
A fire on an oil pipeline operated by Shell Plc in Nigeria that feeds crude to the key Bonny export terminal killed about a dozen people, according to state police and a local political official.
The explosion hit the Rumuekpe-Nkpoku Trunk Line in Rivers State in the early hours of Friday morning, Chidi Lloyd, chairman of the Emohua local government area, said by phone. Around 15 individuals died in the blast that happened as people loaded crude stolen from the pipeline, he said after assessing the damage.
A spokesman for Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary said its technical teams were working with government agencies to put out the fire. A joint investigation team will look to establish the cause of the explosion, the spokesman said.
Shell didn’t respond to questions from Bloomberg about whether there were any fatalities in the incident.
Pipeline theft is a major illicit industry in the oil-rich Niger Delta, with the pilfered crude either processed domestically at makeshift illegal refineries or transported out to sea for sale on the international market. Deadly accidents are frequent.
The federal government and Shell should to do more to curtail the dangerous trade, in part by making the infrastructure less easily accessible and cracking down on the complicity of the security forces, according to Lloyd.
The trunk-line is part of the larger Trans-Niger Pipeline that ships crude to the Bonny oil terminal, according to a trader of West African crude. It’s not yet known if the incident will affect planned loadings of Bonny Light but would boost the value of rival Nigerian crudes if production is curtailed, the trader said.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- An Inside View of London Oil Week
- Shell CEO Says Cutting Oil, Gas Production Is Not Healthy
- Top Headlines: Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Oil Market Hits and Misses
- UAE Officials Deny Report They're Considering Quitting OPEC
- Oil Post Weekly Gain as UAE Denies OPEC Exit Plans
- Equinor Buys Suncor Energy UK for $850MM
- TotalEnergies Buys CEPSA UAE Upstream Assets
- Adnoc Gas Draws $124B of Orders for $2.5B IPO
- Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- BofA Global Research Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Is Black Sea a No-Go Area for Oil, Gas Workers Right Now?
- An Inside View of London Oil Week
- Texas Prepares Emergency Response Ahead of Severe Storm
- 331 Seafarers Currently Stranded in 9 Ukrainian Ports
- Will Scottish First Minister Resignation Affect Scotland Energy Policy?
- Biden Sets in Motion Gasoline Policy Shift to Bolster Ethanol
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Where Is the Safest Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- Is There a Chance OPEC+ Enters Maximum Production Mode in 2023?
- Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts