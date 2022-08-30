Deadly Clashes Break Out in Libya

Deadly clashes broke out in Libya between militias loyal to parliament elected Prime Minister Bashagha and UN-backed Prime Minister Dbeibah, Dryad Global stated in its latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA).

The fighting followed another failed attempt by Bashagha to forcibly take the capital, according to the MSTA, which added that at least 32 people were killed and a further 159 wounded after heavy fire and indiscriminate medium and heavy shelling in civilian-populated neighborhoods.

“The clashes have since ended with Dbeibah retaining control of Tripoli,” Dryad noted in the MSTA, which was released this week.

“There is highly likely to be further instances of violent conflict in the short term, with instability increasing due to an inability to reach an agreement regarding the postponed elections,” Dryad added.

In its previous MSTA released last week, Dryad revealed that a fresh wave of protests had started in Southern Libya organized by a group called the Fezzan Anger Movement.

“The movement has threatened to close oil fields in Southern Libya, having already blockaded roads to El Sharara oil field in the past,” the previous MSTA noted.

“Protests are likely to continue with an increased risk of commercial disruption from oil fields in Southern Libya,” the MSTA added.

According to BP’s latest statistical review of world energy, Libya saw its oil production increase by almost 200 percent last year. The report shows oil output rose from 410,000 barrels per day in 2020 to 1.23 million barrels per day in 2021. Gas production is shown to have jumped 2.7 percent, from 12.1 billion cubic meters in 2020 to 12.4 billion cubic meters in 2021.

