DCP Midstream Kicks Off Methane Initiative

DCP Midstream is teaming up with Kairos Aerospace for a new methane management initiative across its portfolio of natural gas assets.

Calling it “groundbreaking,” DCP Midstream, LP reported Monday that it is teaming up with Kairos Aerospace, Inc. for a new methane management initiative across its portfolio of natural gas assets.

“DCP is committed to constantly improving our environmental metrics and reducing our methane emissions is a critical component of our sustainability strategy,” commented Wouter van Kempen, DCP’s president, chairman and CEO, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

Under the partnership, DCP will use Kairos’ airborne methane monitoring techniques and data analytics to digitally enable the midstream firm’s operational excellence and sustainability goals, DCP stated. The company added that it began piloting Kairos’ technology in March 2019 and ultimately decided to comprehensively deploy Kairos’ systems across its operations in Colorado, New Mexico and Texas. DCP pointed out the voluntary emission management program will entail Kairos conducting a series of methane surveys over the largest geographic footprint ever executed in an industry-led initiative.

“By partnering with Kairos Aerospace, we will leverage their sophisticated airborne methane spectroscopy to conduct the largest industry-led methane survey,” stated van Kempen. “This new partnership allows us to further our industry leadership in sustainability and operational excellence.”

DCP is Kairos’ anchor partner in the survey, and the firms expressed their hope that the technology’s accessibility to multiple states will help industry peers detect, quantify and reduce their methane emissions as well. Given the study’s broad geographic scope, data will be available to all companies within the survey’s footprint who wish to better understand their emissions profile, DCP noted.

“We’re excited to partner with DCP to ensure its customers can access affordable and reliable natural gas with the smallest possible environmental footprint,” remarked Steve Deiker, Kairos’ CEO and co-founder. “We are proud to partner with such a leader in sustainability and we look forward to the impact we will jointly make on DCP’s operational efficiency.”

