DCP Midstream Kicks Off Methane Initiative
Calling it “groundbreaking,” DCP Midstream, LP reported Monday that it is teaming up with Kairos Aerospace, Inc. for a new methane management initiative across its portfolio of natural gas assets.
“DCP is committed to constantly improving our environmental metrics and reducing our methane emissions is a critical component of our sustainability strategy,” commented Wouter van Kempen, DCP’s president, chairman and CEO, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
Under the partnership, DCP will use Kairos’ airborne methane monitoring techniques and data analytics to digitally enable the midstream firm’s operational excellence and sustainability goals, DCP stated. The company added that it began piloting Kairos’ technology in March 2019 and ultimately decided to comprehensively deploy Kairos’ systems across its operations in Colorado, New Mexico and Texas. DCP pointed out the voluntary emission management program will entail Kairos conducting a series of methane surveys over the largest geographic footprint ever executed in an industry-led initiative.
“By partnering with Kairos Aerospace, we will leverage their sophisticated airborne methane spectroscopy to conduct the largest industry-led methane survey,” stated van Kempen. “This new partnership allows us to further our industry leadership in sustainability and operational excellence.”
DCP is Kairos’ anchor partner in the survey, and the firms expressed their hope that the technology’s accessibility to multiple states will help industry peers detect, quantify and reduce their methane emissions as well. Given the study’s broad geographic scope, data will be available to all companies within the survey’s footprint who wish to better understand their emissions profile, DCP noted.
“We’re excited to partner with DCP to ensure its customers can access affordable and reliable natural gas with the smallest possible environmental footprint,” remarked Steve Deiker, Kairos’ CEO and co-founder. “We are proud to partner with such a leader in sustainability and we look forward to the impact we will jointly make on DCP’s operational efficiency.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- ET Confident Dakota Access Pipeline Will Not Shut
- Equinor Makes North Sea Discovery
- BP Investing $70MM in GGEF
- Oil Sands Explorers Restoring Production
- DCP Midstream Kicks Off Methane Initiative
- Nearly 94,000 OFS Job Losses Tied to COVID-19
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecasts Again
- Equinor Contracts Odfjell Rig for Up to 17 Wells
- US Refineries Still Running Below Seasonal Norm
- New Tech Could Slash North Sea Decom Costs
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Baker Hughes Rig Count Shows US Decrease
- US Crude Inventories Drop 7+ Million Barrels
- Oil Search Cuts 34 Percent of Staff
- Conoco Turning on the Taps
- Filing Shows ExxonMobil Loss
- US Oil Exports Can Compete at $30 Break-Even
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light