David Whitehouse Named New OEUK Chief Executive
The leading representative body for the UK offshore energies industry has announced David Whitehouse has been appointed as its new Chief Executive.
Starting on January 1, 2023, he most recently led operator CNR International, where he spent two decades as managing director and vice president of development operations.
As an established industry leader with 30 years of experience, Whitehouse has been a longstanding champion of OEUK, the leading trade association for the UK’s integrating offshore energies industry. Its membership includes over 400 organizations with an interest in offshore oil, gas, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and wind. From operators to the supply chain and across the lifecycle from production to decommissioning, they are safely providing cleaner fuel, power, and products to the UK.
Whitehouse is respected across the sector for his strategic and hands-on leadership in the North Sea and around the world, including the USA, Netherlands, and Philippines. His passion for energy, engineering and innovation is built on a PhD in Theoretical Chemistry from Cambridge University and a first-class degree in Chemistry from Manchester University.
His appointment follows a highly competitive recruitment process by OEUK’s Board, which today paid tribute to outgoing Chief Executive Deirdre Michie, confirming her departure at the end of December 2022.
“David brings a wealth of experience and a passion for nurturing our industry and its people. He brings inspirational leadership skills and deep industry expertise that will connect with government, our stakeholders, and our growing membership across all parts of the offshore energy landscape. David will provide strong and influential direction as OEUK continues to safeguard UK energy security and power up the energy transition,” OEUK Board co-chair and Equinor senior vice president Arne Gurtner said.
“On behalf of the Board and OEUK members, I’d like to thank Deirdre for her years of dynamic service to this industry. She has led OEUK with enormous skill and built a first-class team. Deirdre has become the face of our industry in the UK, and she leaves a rich legacy. She has helped OEUK build its reputation as the leading representative body for our industry, which is founded on its world class membership services and resources together with world-class information, reports, and events. We wish her all the very best for the future,” Sian Lloyd Rees, OEUK Board Co-chair and Managing Director for Mainstream Offshore, added.
“It’s a great honor and I can’t wait to get started. Offshore Energies UK is our industry’s champion, and I will be proud to lead it into a very exciting future. The UK has a world-class energy sector that is changing as we work towards a fair energy transition whilst ensuring the UK has the energy security it needs to drive growth and productivity.”
“I’d also like to pay tribute to Deirdre Michie, who is deeply respected across our industry. Her leadership has been fantastic to behold, and I know she will be missed by the OEUK team. She has passed on invaluable advice about the challenge ahead, which I am excited to meet with the excellent OEUK team and its members. This is also a time of enormous opportunity for our industry, which I’m sure we can all shape and take together,” Whitehouse concluded.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Ten Energy Industry Predictions For 2023
- OEUK Responds to HSBC Energy Policy
- Iran Arrests Actress for Inciting Riots as Oil, Gas Workers Strike
- Texas Upstream Employment Still On The Rise
- Mechanical Issues Force Noble To Evacuate Workers Off Rig
- Australia Declares First Offshore Wind Zone
- David Whitehouse Named New OEUK Chief Executive
- Russian Ally Mulls More Gas Links to Diversify Supply
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
- USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
- PHOTO: Oil Worker Medevaced Offshore Louisiana
- Analysts Explain Plunge in Oil Positioning Index
- Santos' Barossa Project Unviable After Losing Approval
- What's Next for Outgoing Shell Boss?
- What Is Stifling Oil's Upward Momentum?
- Massive Johan Sverdrup Field Flowing Oil From Both Phases
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- USA Loses Rigs
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Shell Starts Drilling High-Impact Gas Well Off UK