David Whitehouse Named New OEUK Chief Executive

The leading representative body for the UK offshore energies industry has announced David Whitehouse has been appointed as its new Chief Executive.

Starting on January 1, 2023, he most recently led operator CNR International, where he spent two decades as managing director and vice president of development operations.

As an established industry leader with 30 years of experience, Whitehouse has been a longstanding champion of OEUK, the leading trade association for the UK’s integrating offshore energies industry. Its membership includes over 400 organizations with an interest in offshore oil, gas, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and wind. From operators to the supply chain and across the lifecycle from production to decommissioning, they are safely providing cleaner fuel, power, and products to the UK.

Whitehouse is respected across the sector for his strategic and hands-on leadership in the North Sea and around the world, including the USA, Netherlands, and Philippines. His passion for energy, engineering and innovation is built on a PhD in Theoretical Chemistry from Cambridge University and a first-class degree in Chemistry from Manchester University.

His appointment follows a highly competitive recruitment process by OEUK’s Board, which today paid tribute to outgoing Chief Executive Deirdre Michie, confirming her departure at the end of December 2022.

“David brings a wealth of experience and a passion for nurturing our industry and its people. He brings inspirational leadership skills and deep industry expertise that will connect with government, our stakeholders, and our growing membership across all parts of the offshore energy landscape. David will provide strong and influential direction as OEUK continues to safeguard UK energy security and power up the energy transition,” OEUK Board co-chair and Equinor senior vice president Arne Gurtner said.

“On behalf of the Board and OEUK members, I’d like to thank Deirdre for her years of dynamic service to this industry. She has led OEUK with enormous skill and built a first-class team. Deirdre has become the face of our industry in the UK, and she leaves a rich legacy. She has helped OEUK build its reputation as the leading representative body for our industry, which is founded on its world class membership services and resources together with world-class information, reports, and events. We wish her all the very best for the future,” Sian Lloyd Rees, OEUK Board Co-chair and Managing Director for Mainstream Offshore, added.

“It’s a great honor and I can’t wait to get started. Offshore Energies UK is our industry’s champion, and I will be proud to lead it into a very exciting future. The UK has a world-class energy sector that is changing as we work towards a fair energy transition whilst ensuring the UK has the energy security it needs to drive growth and productivity.”

“I’d also like to pay tribute to Deirdre Michie, who is deeply respected across our industry. Her leadership has been fantastic to behold, and I know she will be missed by the OEUK team. She has passed on invaluable advice about the challenge ahead, which I am excited to meet with the excellent OEUK team and its members. This is also a time of enormous opportunity for our industry, which I’m sure we can all shape and take together,” Whitehouse concluded.

