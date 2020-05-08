Data Shows Drop in Suspected Offshore UK Virus Cases

New figures released this week by Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) and Step Change in Safety show a decline in suspected coronavirus cases across the UK’s offshore oil and gas sector.

According to the dataset, the number of individuals displaying what could potentially be Covid-19 symptoms has reduced from 56 in the week ending April 5 to 20 in the week ending May 3.

The data tracks the numbers of workers travelling back offshore. OGUK highlighted that the oil and gas industry holds no information on confirmed cases and the organization said it continues to call for expanded testing capability across the workforce.

“This apparent reduction is a small move in the right direction but we can’t stress enough the need to remain alert, to continue to follow protocols and to raise any concerns in both on and offshore working environments,” OGUK HSE Director Trevor Stapleton said in an organization statement.

“OGUK continues to work on a cross industry basis through our Pandemic Steering Group, where our focus remains on increasing testing capacity for our key workers and improving our understanding of how Covid-19 is impacting our sector as we look towards ensuring our industry is able to recover from the significant challenges we are currently faced with,” he added.

OGUK describes itself as the leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry. It is a not-for-profit organization that was established in April 2007. Step Change in Safety is a not-for-profit organization established by the UK oil and gas industry. Its aim is to make the UK the safest oil and gas province in the world, according to its website.

As of May 7, there have been 201,205 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, with 30,076 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, there have been 3.6 million confirmed cases and 254,045 deaths, as of May 7, WHO data shows.

