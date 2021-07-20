Danos Honors Field and Staff Employees

Louisiana-based service company Danos reported Tuesday that it has named its employees of the year for 2020.

Case Manager Frances Kosak is Danos’ Staff Employee of the Year and Logistics Coordinator Mary Perez is the Dwain “Hog” Carrell Field Employee of the Year, Danos revealed in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

Kosak, who holds more than two decades of emergency medical services, incident management, and case management experience, joined Danos in 2012, the company stated. The firm added that Kosak is a licensed healthcare provider, certified workers’ comp professional, and licensed paralegal.

Having worked for Danos since 2003, Perez began her 37-year energy industry career as a roustabout.

Danos pointed out that Kosak and Perez have each been nominated for employee of the year honors twice.

“Both Frances and Mary embody the Danos purpose by working to honor God and develop great people to solve big challenges for our customers and our communities,” remarked Danos CEO Paul Danos, who recognized the employees with fellow owners Eric, Mark, and Hank Danos. “The represent our company values of safety, integrity, respect, service, and improvement every day, and we are proud to have them on our team.”

