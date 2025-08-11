Danos Acquires Wood's Onshore Oil and Gas Labor Supply Operations in US

'We are actively seeking more acquisitions in the energy sector that increase our ability to service our customers and provide career development opportunities for our employees'.

Family-owned energy services provider Danos LLC has completed the acquisition of John Wood Group PLC’s onshore oil and gas labor supply operations in the United States.

Danos said in a media release that this is the seventh acquisition it has made since 2014.

“We are actively seeking more acquisitions in the energy sector that increase our ability to service our customers and provide career development opportunities for our employees”, Danos Ventures CEO Eric Danos said.

“We have been in the people business for 78 years”, Paul Danos, CEO of Danos, said. “Providing highly skilled personnel to build, maintain, and operate our customers’ assets safely is what we do”.

Danos said it has sustained a significant presence in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, and various other shale plays since 2012, providing a variety of production and renewable energy services.

Earlier Danos Operations Services secured a contract to provide production services for Beacon Offshore Energy’s new deepwater facility in the Gulf of America. The Shenandoah floating production system will employ production operators, instrumentation and electrical technicians, mechanics, and offshore installation managers. Several employees began work on the platform in 2024.

The Shenandoah facility is nearing completion of its hook-up and is anticipated to start oil production later this summer. Situated roughly 230 miles from New Orleans, the project has a designed capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil daily.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com