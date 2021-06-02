Dancing Robot Set to Help Energy Sector

A robot made famous by dancing on YouTube is set to help save lives and cut carbon dioxide emissions by supporting hazardous environment research at the National Robotarium, Heriot-Watt University has announced.

Experts at the National Robotarium, which is based at the university, will use the new hardware to carry out research into how robots can support humans in hazardous environments like offshore energy inspection and disaster recovery, Heriot-Watt noted.

The robot will be fitted with ‘telexistence’ technology, which lets humans experience an environment without being there, using devices like microphones and cameras to relay sounds and videos, the university highlighted. The $84,810 (GBP 60,000) robot is part of the ‘Spot’ range created by Boston Dynamics.

“Fitting this robot with our telexistence technology means we can carry out a range of experiments,” Yvan Petillot, a professor of robotics and autonomous systems at Heriot-Watt University and co-academic lead of the National Robotarium, said in an organization statement.

“We can test how the robot can help and support people working in hazardous environments, including oil and gas platforms and oil refineries,” Petillot added.

“In search and rescue operations or following accidents, Spot robots fitted with our sensors could monitor a casualty’s vital signs and transmit images and sounds back to a hospital, allowing doctors to offer advice on treatment or decide when it’s safe to move a patient,” the university representative went on to say.

“Robots of this design can climb over rubble, walk up and down stairs, and cope with hazards like dust and rain. These features will prove very useful as we develop more ways to ensure robots can help keep people safe and save companies money,” Petillot went on to say.

The National Robotarium is described as a world leading center for robotics and artificial intelligence. Heriot-Watt University, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, is ranked first in Scotland and ninth in the UK for research impact, its website shows.

