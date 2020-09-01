Dana Petroleum Gets New CEO
Dana Petroleum revealed Monday that Jongwoo Kim has been appointed the new chief executive of the company.
Kim, who comes from Dana Petroleum’s parent company Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), succeeds the previous chief executive officer, Yongwoo Kang, who has returned to Korea to take up the role of senior executive vice president of exploration and production at KNOC.
Kang, who has been with KNOC for 27 years, will continue his association with Dana Petroleum as the chairman of the Dana Petroleum board of directors, the company outlined. Kang served as the CEO of Dana Petroleum from 2019. Prior to that he was the deputy CEO of the company from 2014 to 2016.
Kim first joined KNOC back in 1992 and has worked in several different areas of the business, including new ventures, subsidiary companies, the oil tankage business and strategic petroleum stockpiling.
Dana Petroleum is an exploration and production company with operations and interests in the UK, the Netherlands and Egypt. Established in 1994, Dana Petroleum recorded an average daily production of 57,000 barrels of oil and gas per day last year, its website shows.
KNOC was formed in 1979 as a state-run oil company. The business, which carries out energy projects on behalf of the Korean government, is said to have operations in 17 countries. Headquartered in Ulsan, South Korea, KNOC acquired Dana Petroleum back in 2010.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Could US Oil Benefit from Biden Presidency?
- Sasol Shuts Troubled Lake Charles Plant
- BP Reportedly Planning to Sell London HQ
- Africa's Richest Man Bets on Oil Refinery
- Oil at 5-Month High as Hurricane Nears Coast
- 70 Percent of US GOM Oil Still Offline
- Oil Gives Up Some Gains as Refiners Spared
- South Sudan to Take Over CNPC Oil Fields
- More and More US GOM Oil Coming Offline
- Sustainable Masterplan to Generate Jobs
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- What is the Biggest Oil Price Risk from a Biden Win?
- Oxy Makes $1.33B Deal
- Anadarko Basin Player Files Chapter 11
- Oil Drilling Collapse Deepens
- US Shale Producers at a Crossroads
- Shut In Oil Production Is Coming Back
- Barron Announces Major New Permian Discovery
- US and Norway Sign Energy Deal