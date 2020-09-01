Dana Petroleum Gets New CEO

Dana Petroleum revealed Monday that Jongwoo Kim has been appointed the new chief executive of the company.

Dana Petroleum revealed Monday that Jongwoo Kim has been appointed the new chief executive of the company.

Kim, who comes from Dana Petroleum’s parent company Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), succeeds the previous chief executive officer, Yongwoo Kang, who has returned to Korea to take up the role of senior executive vice president of exploration and production at KNOC.

Kang, who has been with KNOC for 27 years, will continue his association with Dana Petroleum as the chairman of the Dana Petroleum board of directors, the company outlined. Kang served as the CEO of Dana Petroleum from 2019. Prior to that he was the deputy CEO of the company from 2014 to 2016.

Kim first joined KNOC back in 1992 and has worked in several different areas of the business, including new ventures, subsidiary companies, the oil tankage business and strategic petroleum stockpiling.

Dana Petroleum is an exploration and production company with operations and interests in the UK, the Netherlands and Egypt. Established in 1994, Dana Petroleum recorded an average daily production of 57,000 barrels of oil and gas per day last year, its website shows.

KNOC was formed in 1979 as a state-run oil company. The business, which carries out energy projects on behalf of the Korean government, is said to have operations in 17 countries. Headquartered in Ulsan, South Korea, KNOC acquired Dana Petroleum back in 2010.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com