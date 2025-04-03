Dallas Fed Energy Survey Shows Oil, Gas Sector Activity Increase in 1Q

The business activity index remained in positive territory, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said.

Activity in the oil and gas sector increased slightly in the first quarter of 2025, according to oil and gas executives responding to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey.

That’s what the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas stated last week on a Dallas Fed Energy Survey page on its website, adding that the business activity index remained in positive territory but declined slightly from 6.0 in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 3.8 in the first quarter. The Dallas Fed highlighted that this index is the survey’s broadest measure of the conditions energy firms face in the Eleventh District.

“The company outlook index decreased 12 points to -4.9, suggesting slight pessimism among firms. Meanwhile, the outlook uncertainty index jumped 21 points to 43.1,” the Dallas Fed noted on its site.

“Oil and gas production increased slightly in the first quarter, according to executives at exploration and production firms. The oil production index moved up from 1.1 in the fourth quarter to 5.6 in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the natural gas production index turned positive, rising from -3.5 to 4.8,” it added.

Costs increased at a faster pace relative to the prior quarter, the Dallas Fed stated.

“Among oilfield services firms, the input cost index advanced, from 23.9 to 30.9. Among E&P firms, the finding and development costs index increased, from 11.5 to 17.1. Meanwhile, the lease operating expenses index rose from 25.6 to 38.7,” it said on its site.

The Dallas Fed noted on its site that the equipment utilization index for oilfield services firms was relatively unchanged at -4.8.

“The operating margin index decreased from -17.8 to -21.5, indicating margins narrowed at a slightly faster rate. Meanwhile, the prices received for services index swung into positive territory, increasing from -13.0 to 7.1,” it added.

The aggregate employment index edged down from 2.2 in the fourth quarter to zero in the first quarter, the Dallas Fed highlighted.

“This suggests employment was unchanged in the quarter. The aggregate employee hours index was relatively unchanged at 0.7. Meanwhile, the aggregate wages and benefits index was also relatively unchanged at 21.6,” it went on to state.

In January, the Dallas Fed stated on its site that activity in the oil and gas sector increased slightly in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to oil and gas executives responding to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey.

“The business activity index … increased from -5.9 in the third quarter to 6.0 in the fourth quarter,” the Dallas Fed noted.

In a statement posted on its site in March 2024, the Dallas Fed said activity in the oil and gas sector was relatively unchanged in the first quarter of 2024, according to oil and gas executives responding to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey.

“The business activity index … was 2.0 in the first quarter, suggesting little to no growth during the quarter. The index was essentially unchanged from last quarter,” the Dallas Fed added at the time.

The Dallas Fed highlighted on its site that it conducts the Dallas Fed Energy Survey quarterly to obtain a timely assessment of energy activity among oil and gas firms located or headquartered in the Eleventh District.

Firms are asked whether business activity, employment, capital expenditures and other indicators increased, decreased, or remained unchanged compared with the prior quarter and with the same quarter a year ago, the Dallas Fed pointed out, adding that survey responses are used to calculate an index for each indicator.

“Each index is calculated by subtracting the percentage of respondents reporting a decrease from the percentage reporting an increase,” it stated.

“When the share of firms reporting an increase exceeds the share reporting a decrease, the index will be greater than zero, suggesting the indicator has increased over the previous quarter,” it added.

“If the share of firms reporting a decrease exceeds the share reporting an increase, the index will be below zero, suggesting the indicator has decreased over the previous quarter,” it went on to state.

The Dallas Fed outlined on its site that data for the first quarter 2025 energy survey was collected from March 12 - 20 and that 130 energy firms responded to the survey. Of this total, 88 were exploration and production firms and 42 were oilfield services firms, according to the Dallas Fed.

