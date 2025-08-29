'This is the company's largest discovery to date in the GoA', Wood Mackenzie Upstream Senior Research Analyst Miles Sasser said.

The Daenerys discovery is a game changer for Talos in the Gulf of America (GoA).

That’s what Wood Mackenzie said in a note sent to Rigzone by the Wood Mackenzie team this week, adding that the find could add more than 50 million barrels of oil equivalent to Talos’ net proved reserves.

“For Talos, the discovery is a game changer,” Wood Mackenzie Upstream Senior Research Analyst Miles Sasser said in the note.

“The company’s GoA portfolio was ageing, but Daenerys could add more than 50 million… barrels of oil equivalent [to] net proved reserves. That would increase its YE2024 proved reserves of 194 million barrels of oil equivalent more than 25 percent,” he added.

“This is the company’s largest discovery to date in the GoA. While Talos has not released volumes, a 200 million barrel of oil equivalent discovery would make Daenerys GoA’s biggest find since Shell’s Whale in 2017,” he continued.

In the note, Wood Mackenzie highlighted that the discovery well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 33,228 feet and pointed out that it was finished 12 days early and $16 million under budget, “demonstrating strong operational execution by the Talos-led consortium”.

Wood Mackenzie stated in the note that its preliminary prospect valuation suggests peak production could reach 65,000 barrels per day. The company added in the note that the discovery “marks a strategic shift for Talos, which has traditionally focused on lower-risk infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) projects”.

“Beyond Daenerys, the company has two additional large exploration projects in its pipeline - Enterprise and Hershey - both with pre-drill estimates exceeding 100 million barrels of oil equivalent each, signaling Talos’ embrace of a more aggressive high-impact exploration strategy,” Wood Mackenzie said in the note.

Combined with BP’s Far South discovery in April, 2025 is the best year for exploration success on a volumes discovered basis since 2020, Sasser noted in Wood Mackenzie’s release.

“The timing is particularly significant with December’s lease sale approaching,” Wood Mackenzie Research Analyst Adrian Tjokro said in the note.

“The discovery proves there are still major prizes to be found in the sub-salt Miocene, potentially intensifying competition in the Walker Ridge area as companies look to capitalize on favorable royalty terms,” Tjokro added.

“The Daenerys discovery could reshape the exploration strategy for Gulf of America’s Walker Ridge area,” Tjokro continued.

“While the Big Foot discovery marked the first subsalt Miocene find in the Walker Ridge margin, Daenerys confirms that the Subsalt Miocene trend extends westward into the region and into an area that previously only held Paleogene-aged fields,” the research analyst noted.

“This success could trigger a re-evaluation of the area for other overlooked sub-salt Miocene potential after a multi-year absence of 100+ million barrels of oil equivalent discoveries in the region,” Tjokro went on to state.

In a release posted on its site on August 19, Talos announced “successful drilling results at the Daenerys exploration prospect located in the U.S. Gulf of America Walker Ridge blocks 106, 107, 150, and 151”.

“The discovery well … encountered oil pay in multiple high-quality, sub-salt Miocene sands. A comprehensive wireline program was conducted, acquiring core, fluid, and log data to evaluate the reservoir,” Talos highlighted in the release.

“Planning is underway for an appraisal well to further define the discovered resource. The discovery well has been temporarily suspended to preserve its future utility,” it added.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Goodfellow said in that release, “we are encouraged by the results of our Daenerys discovery well, which confirms the presence of hydrocarbons and validates our geologic and geophysical models”.

“We believe these results support Talos’ pre-drill resource assumptions. We are now working closely with our partners to design an appraisal program that will further delineate this exciting discovery. We anticipate spudding the appraisal well in the second quarter of 2026,” he added.

In a statement posted on its website back in April, BP announced an oil discovery at the Far South prospect in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of America.

“Both the initial well and a subsequent sidetrack encountered oil in high-quality Miocene reservoirs,” BP said in that statement.

“Preliminary data supports a potentially commercial volume of hydrocarbons,” the company added.

The U.S. Department of the Interior’s (DOI) Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) website states that the DOI previously announced in a Proposed Notice of Sale that it would hold Gulf of America Lease Sale 262 on December 10, 2025.

“However, given the new requirements of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), Lease Sale 262 is being deferred while the Department focuses on implementing the OBBBA’s required leasing provisions, which initiate a multi-year leasing program extending through March 2040,” the site adds.

“BOEM intends to hold the first required lease sale, GOA Lease Sale Big Beautiful Gulf 1 (BBG1), on Dec.10, 2025, the same day that Lease Sale 262 was originally scheduled to occur,” it continues.

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. announced the Big Foot discovery in January 2006, according to a fact sheet posted on Chevron’s website. The Chevron-operated Big Foot offshore platform lies 225 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana, Chevron highlights on its site. Total estimated recoverable reserves at Big Foot are up to 200 million barrels of oil equivalent, the site outlines.

