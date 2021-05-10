Cyber Attack Halts Colonial Pipeline Operations

Colonial Pipeline Company has revealed that the business learned it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack on May 7.

The company, which noted that the incident involves ransomware, said that, in response, it proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of its IT systems.

Colonial Pipeline also revealed that a leading third-party cybersecurity firm was engaged and that this company has launched an investigation into the nature and scope of the incident. Colonial Pipeline said it had contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies, including the Department of Energy which is leading the Federal Government response.

“Maintaining the operational security of our pipeline, in addition to safely bringing our systems back online, remain our highest priorities,” Colonial Pipeline said in a company statement.

“Over the past 48 hours, Colonial Pipeline personnel have taken additional precautionary measures to help further monitor and protect the safety and security of … [our] pipeline,” the company added.

“At this time, our primary focus continues to be the safe and efficient restoration of service to our pipeline system, while minimizing disruption to our customers and all those who rely on Colonial Pipeline. We appreciate the patience and outpouring of support we have received from others throughout the industry,” Colonial Pipeline went on to state.

As of May 9, Colonial Pipeline’s mainlines (Lines 1, 2, 3, and 4) remain offline, although some smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are now operational. The company said on Sunday that it is in the process of restoring service to other laterals and that it will bring its full system back online only when it believes it is safe to do so and in full compliance with the approval of all federal regulations.

According to its website, Colonial Pipeline is the largest refined products pipeline in the United States, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily to meet the energy needs of consumers from Houston, Texas, to the New York Harbor.

