CVX Invests in Geothermal Development Co
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) has announced an investment in Baseload Capital AB, a Sweden-based private investment company focused on the development and operation of low-temperature geothermal and heat power assets.
Chevron and Baseload are planning potential pilot projects to test new technology and will look for commercial geothermal and heat power opportunities, Chevron outlined. The company’s latest investment follows last month’s announcement of funding for Eavor and expands Chevron’s capacity to gain insight into geothermal innovations such as low-temperature power generation and closed-loop geothermal technologies, Chevron noted.
Both investments are financed by Chevron Technology Ventures’ Core Venture fund, which is said to identify companies with technology that can add efficiencies to Chevron’s core business in operational enhancement, digitalization, and lower-carbon operations.
“Chevron’s investments in geothermal power reflect our ongoing focus on helping to advance the world’s transition to a lower-carbon future,” Chevron’s Vice President of Innovation and President of Technology Ventures, Barbara Burger, said in a company statement.
“We look forward to working with Baseload Capital and Eavor to expand geothermal resources in the U.S. and internationally,” Burger added.
Baseload’s Chief Executive Officer Alexander Helling said, “In August, we announced that we were looking for a new strategic investor to help us accelerate deployment in our key markets”.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better one. Chevron complements our group of owners and adds expertise in drilling, engineering, exploration and more. These assets are expected to accelerate our ability to deploy heat power and strengthen our way of working,” Helling added.
According to its website, Baseload Capital acts as a catalyst for green baseload electricity by funding renewable energy projects throughout the world. The company currently has subsidiaries in Iceland, Japan and Taiwan, which work with local communities and power companies to permit, build, and commission heat power plants.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Conoco COO Retires
- Qatar Petroleum Awards Major EPC Deal
- Oil Prices Get Full Stimulus Bill Boost
- 2021 Could Bring Back Pre-Pandemic Upstream Dealmaking
- Private Shale Firms Present Supply Wild Card
- Will the Texas Freeze Be Too Much for Some Operators?
- Texas Trucks in Gasoline for First Time Since Harvey
- API Mulls Embrace of Carbon Pricing
- Tethys Hits Hydrocarbons Onshore Oman
- CVX Invests in Geothermal Development Co
- ERCOT Directors Resign
- China Oil Reserves Close to Capacity
- Conoco COO Retires
- Lamprell Wins Large Aramco Deal
- Scoop Stack Oil Output Slashed
- Total Concerned with Myanmar Situation
- BOEM Issues First Wave Energy Lease Off West Coast
- Exxon in $1B+ North Sea Deal
- DOE Awarding up to $46MM for Geothermal Projects
- Qatar Petroleum Awards Major EPC Deal
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- Qatar Petroleum Greenlights $29B LNG Project
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys
- How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- How Many US Oil Jobs Were Lost in 2020?
- Nigeria Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Local Exxon Exec
- Ng Spurns Keystone XL Nafta Challenge
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills