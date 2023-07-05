Cut Extension Was Saudi Arabia's Only Option

Saudi Arabia’s only option was to extend voluntary cuts into August given weakness in oil prices seen since they were first announced in early June.

That’s what Joseph Gatdula, the Head of Oil and Gas at BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, told Rigzone, adding that a reduction or roll-back in the cuts would have been premature and likely would have had strong downside impacts to prices, “as bearish sentiment is dominating price action”.

“Sentiment driven bearish is keeping prices from rising despite the broad consensus for tighter markets in the months ahead,” Gatdula said.

The BMI Head of Oil and Gas also outlined that Russia’s continuation of a 500,000 barrel per day cut is likely to do little to impact physical trade, “as our estimates have less than half of the pledged cuts being implemented so far”.

“Our view is that Russia will not meet these cut targets, instead focusing on maximizing output and exports to maintain state revenue and preserve recent gains in Asian market share,” Gatdula said.

“This will likely increase behind the scenes tensions between key OPEC members, though the outward facing stance will remain as a united OPEC+ response to market conditions,” he added.

“If the tensions become more public, it could pressurize the relationship between Russian and Saudi Arabia, adding uncertainty to the supply outlook and prices,” Gatdula warned.

In an oil market alert sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, Rystad Senior Vice President Jorge Leon and Senior Analyst Patricio Valdivieso highlighted that Rystad believes Saudi Arabia’s cut extension reinforces the company’s “thesis that this mechanism of a possible monthly extension of Saudi cuts limits downside price pressure for the rest of the year, regardless of the macroeconomic environment”.

Looking at a possible extension of the Saudi cut beyond August, the Rystad analysts noted in the alert that “this will depend on several factors, such as the macroeconomic environment, price evolution, and demand recovery”.

In their alert, the Rystad analysts also highlighted future Russian compliance with its own voluntary cuts as a “signpost” and stated that their analysis showed “there was no basis yet for claiming that Russia is not complying with its voluntary production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day, despite elevated seaborne export flows from Russia”.

Brent closed at $74.28 per barrel on June 1, before climbing to a close of $76.95 per barrel on June 7, then dropping to its lowest close of the year, so far, on June 12 at $71.84 per barrel. Since then, Brent jumped back up to a close of $77.12 per barrel on June 21, dropped to a close of $72.26 per barrel on June 27, and rose to a close of $74.9 per barrel on June 30.

The commodity closed at $74.65 per barrel on July 3. At the time of writing, Brent is trading at $76.02 per barrel.

OPEC+ Impact

In a report sent to Rigzone last month, analysts at BMI noted that OPEC+ action has been key in curbing global supplies but added that its impact “has been dulled by resilient and rising export flows from Iran, Russia, and, to a much lesser degree, Venezuela, all of which are under various U.S. sanctions”.

“Iran is now producing and exporting at its highest levels since 2018, when former U.S. President Donald Trump reimposed nuclear-related sanctions on Tehran,” the analysts stated in the report.

“Meanwhile, limited sanctions relief for Caracas has helped increase Venezuela’s exports this year … [and] Despite wide-ranging sanctions, Russian exports have held up far better than expected since its invasion of Ukraine,” the analysts added.

“Deployment of a large shadow tanker fleets and strong buying interest in Asia - most notably in India - have seen seaborne crude flows remain relatively stable over 2022-2023, although pipeline flows to Europe were toppled under the EU’s import ban,” the analysts continued.

In the report, the BMI analysts stated that data on export levels and domestic refinery runs point to some declines in output over recent months but added that “these fall far short of the 500,000 barrel per day cut announced by Moscow back in February”.

“Moreover, they coincided with Russia’s spring maintenance season and, as of mid-June, domestic refinery run rates were already picking up once again,” the analysts said.

