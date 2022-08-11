SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Cuba Supertanker Blaze Under Control

by Andreas Exarheas
Rigzone Staff
Thursday, August 11, 2022
The fire at the supertanker base of Matanzas has been controlled.

The fire at the supertanker base of Matanzas has been controlled and work is being done to extinguish small outbreaks, Manuel Marrero Cruz, the prime minister of Cuba, announced in a Twitter statement late Wednesday.

“There is total control and reduction of smoke emission, without danger to people,” Cruz said in the statement.

 

 

In a follow up Twitter statement, Cruz outlined that damage assessment had started “to plan the recovery”.

“The dumping of water, via land and air, continues, with the aim of cooling the surface and being able to start the search for the disappeared,” Cruz noted.

 

 

In a separate Twitter statement made earlier in the day, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the president of Cuba, said, “we made progress in confronting the terrible fire in the Industrial Zone of Matanzas”.

“Yesterday was a day of victory, but we cannot trust ourselves. The danger is still latent. My hug and deep respect for those who are there in the fight,” he added in the statement.

 

 

As of August 10, 128 people have been treated and one person has died as a result of the supertanker fire, the official Cuba Presidency Twitter page highlighted late Wednesday.

 

 

On the same day, the Cuba Presidency Twitter page outlined that air force helicopters had flown more than 240 flights, with each carrying two tons of water, in response to the supertanker blaze. The Cuba Presidency Twitter page also noted the work of the builders and hydraulic resources in the creation of dikes that prevented the spread of flames.

 

 

On August 6, Susely Morfa González, the first secretariat of CPPCC in the provincial committee of Matanzas, announced in a Tweet that a fire had been caused by an electrical discharge at the base of the Matanzas supertanker.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com


