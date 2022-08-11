Cuba Supertanker Blaze Under Control

The fire at the supertanker base of Matanzas has been controlled.

The fire at the supertanker base of Matanzas has been controlled and work is being done to extinguish small outbreaks, Manuel Marrero Cruz, the prime minister of Cuba, announced in a Twitter statement late Wednesday.

“There is total control and reduction of smoke emission, without danger to people,” Cruz said in the statement.

👉El incendio en la Base de Supertanqueros de #Matanzas ha sido controlado y se trabaja en la extinción de pequeños focos.

👉Existe total control y disminución de la emisión de humo, sin peligro para las personas.



Continuamos en la pelea.#FuerzaMatanzas pic.twitter.com/MI6W8oSJ79 — Manuel Marrero Cruz (@MMarreroCruz) August 10, 2022

In a follow up Twitter statement, Cruz outlined that damage assessment had started “to plan the recovery”.

“The dumping of water, via land and air, continues, with the aim of cooling the surface and being able to start the search for the disappeared,” Cruz noted.

👉Iniciamos la evaluación de los daños para planificar la recuperación.

👉Se continúa el vertimiento de agua, vía terrestre y aérea, con el objetivo de enfriar la superficie y poder iniciar la búsqueda de los desaparecidos.#FuerzaMatanzas pic.twitter.com/AyUnGALPUJ — Manuel Marrero Cruz (@MMarreroCruz) August 10, 2022

In a separate Twitter statement made earlier in the day, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the president of Cuba, said, “we made progress in confronting the terrible fire in the Industrial Zone of Matanzas”.

“Yesterday was a day of victory, but we cannot trust ourselves. The danger is still latent. My hug and deep respect for those who are there in the fight,” he added in the statement.

Avanzamos en el enfrentamiento al terrible incendio en la Zona Industrial de #Matanzas. Ayer fue un día de victoria, pero no podemos confiarnos. El peligro aún es latente. Mi abrazo y profundo respeto para los que están allí en la pelea. #FuerzaMatanzashttps://t.co/WVNnkaUSTO — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 10, 2022

As of August 10, 128 people have been treated and one person has died as a result of the supertanker fire, the official Cuba Presidency Twitter page highlighted late Wednesday.

📍128 personas atendidas luego del incendio en la Zona Industrial. 👩‍⚕️👨‍⚕️ pic.twitter.com/LQCEI0UOwk — Presidencia Cuba 🇨🇺 (@PresidenciaCuba) August 10, 2022

On the same day, the Cuba Presidency Twitter page outlined that air force helicopters had flown more than 240 flights, with each carrying two tons of water, in response to the supertanker blaze. The Cuba Presidency Twitter page also noted the work of the builders and hydraulic resources in the creation of dikes that prevented the spread of flames.

📍Los helicópteros de la Fuerza Aérea que han realizado más de 240 vuelos, cada uno con 2 toneladas de agua.

📍Trabajo de los constructores y de recursos hidráulicos en la creación de diques que evitaron la propagación de las llamas — Presidencia Cuba 🇨🇺 (@PresidenciaCuba) August 10, 2022

On August 6, Susely Morfa González, the first secretariat of CPPCC in the provincial committee of Matanzas, announced in a Tweet that a fire had been caused by an electrical discharge at the base of the Matanzas supertanker.

