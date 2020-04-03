Cryopeak LNG Breaks Ground on New Facility
Richmond BC-based Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corp. has started construction of a new liquefied natural gas production facility in Fort Nelson, BC, capable of producing up to 90,000 gallons of LNG per day. It’s the first fully funded and permitted LNG production facility in the Fort Nelson area.
The facility will be the closest LNG production point to northern Canada and portions of Alaska. A key feature of the plant design incorporates a new truck loading system that optimizes loading of Cryopeak's fleet of LNG Super-B tankers. The plant will be modular in its design with minimal installation requirements at site, the company said in a written statement.
"We are excited to now have permits in hand and shovels in the ground," Calum McClure, CEO of Cryopeak, said in a statement.
As the leading LNG provider in Yukon, BC and the Northwest Territories, and the turnkey developer of the project, Cryopeak has selected CryoSys, LLC for the liquefaction equipment to produce the LNG.
"We are delighted to have been awarded this contract to deliver the liquefaction package to Cryopeak's LNG facility in Northern BC," said Neil Karr, president of CryoSys. "Our highly efficient optimized mixed refrigerant process and our ability to package the modular liquefaction plant in our workshop allows us to provide the lowest installation and operating costs for a small-scale LNG plant."
Karr added that the equipment will be delivered to Cryopeak in early summer.
According to the Cryopeak, this project is in line with its strategy of being a vertically integrated and full-service provider of LNG to Northern Canada and Alaska. It currently has a fleet of 16 tankers operating in Canada, as well as equipment and technologies for storage, regasification and fuel dispensing.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
