Crude Trading Steadies Awaiting OPEC+ Decision
Oil steadied as investors await a meeting of OPEC and its allies this week to decide how much production the group will add, while Exxon Mobil Corp. said it expects to increase output in the Permian Basin by 25% this year.
West Texas Intermediate futures closed above $88 a barrel on Tuesday. Most analysts expect expect OPEC+ to maintain modest supply increases, but Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned the recent price surge could mean the group will deliver more than expected. Traders are also watching an arctic blast set to hit Texas this week that may freeze oil and natural gas production areas, potentially causing another supply shock.
Crude’s recent surge has been supported by a tight global market and geopolitical concerns over Ukraine, even though Russia has denied it plans to attack its neighbor.
Demand signals and the risk of an escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis are likely to be discussed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies when they convene on Wednesday. The group is expected to ratify another 400,000 barrel-a-day increase for March, although there have been signs in recent months the alliance has not met its production target in full.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, Exxon reported that it will boost spending on new oil wells and other projects after posting the biggest profit in almost eight years.
Exxon’s report is a turning point for the company and indicative of shift in the industry, said Ed Moya, Oanda’s senior market analyst for the Americas. “The ceiling for oil prices further out will be a lot lower as oil giants will take advantage of these high prices.”
The wintry weather headed for Texas so far looks less likely to lead to a repeat of last February’s cold snap that triggered catastrophic blackouts and left more than 200 people dead.
Prices:
- WTI for March delivery rose 5 cents to settle at $88.20 a barrel
- Brent for April dropped 10 cents to $89.16 a barrel
Oil has roared higher over the past year as energy consumption continues to bounce back from the hit caused by the pandemic. That’s depleted inventories and underpinned a bullish backwardated pricing structure, with near-term contracts commanding a premium to those further out. Banks including Goldman Sachs have forecast crude will hit $100 a barrel this year.
Despite its warning about an surprise OPEC+ move on production, Goldman Sachs said it remained bullish on oil. Stockpiles are “incredibly tight,” and given the strength of demand there’s a need for sharply higher prices, the bank’s analysts wrote in a Jan. 31 note.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Exxon Moving Headquarters To Houston As Part Of Restructuring Plan
- Ship Carrying Iran Light Oil Docks in Venezuela
- Over $1B Available For U.S. Orphaned O&G Well Clean Up Jobs
- Guyana Delivers Again As CGX And Frontera Hit The Mark
- How Does GOM Lease Sale Court Ruling Affect USA Production?
- TotalEnergies in $125MM UK Asset Selloff
- $90 Oil May Push OPEC+ Into Faster Ramp-Up
- Odfjell Ponders Well Services and Energy Segments Spin-Off
- Four Os to Watch in Oil This Week
- Equinor Presents Wisting Impact Assessment
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Aramco Signs 50 Deals
- U.S. Judge Scraps GOM Lease Sale Due To Climate Impact
- Analyst Forecasts Oil Moves Through February and Beyond
- Hess Increases Budget With Most Going To Guyana And Bakken
- Oil Down as Equities Fluctuate and US Dollar Soars
- Oil Groups Aren't Happy with GOM Lease Sale Court Ruling
- Chevron CEO Says $100 Oil May Be Coming Within Months
- Chevron Profit Falls Short of Forecasts
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More