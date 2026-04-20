Crude Surges On Renewed Hormuz Fears

Oil and natural gas prices jumped after renewed risks to energy flows via the Strait of Hormuz threatened to jeopardize much-anticipated peace talks between the US and Iran.

Brent oil futures rose 5.6% to settle near $95.50 a barrel, while European gas climbed as much as 11%, before retracing. Traffic through the key water waterway remains at a virtual standstill, even after a Friday session marked by optimism over a near-term resolution and as both countries claimed that a fragile ceasefire agreement had been violated.

Prices climbed higher after US President Donald Trump told Bloomberg that it’s "highly unlikely" he would extend a two-week ceasefire with Iran and said the strait would remain blocked until an agreement is finalized. He said the expiration of the ceasefire occurs on Wednesday.

"The strait was never opened as far as I’m concerned," said Frank Monkam, head of macro trading at Buffalo Bayou Commodities. "The amount of daylight between both sides remains sizable in terms of achieving a workable framework," and there’s fresh scope for the market to build long positions if tensions escalate after the ceasefire expires, he added.

Oil prices have been highly volatile amid rapidly shifting perceptions of the negotiations’ status and whether ships can navigate the critical waterway through which nearly a quarter of the world’s energy supplies transit.

The standoff over Hormuz threatens to deepen the global energy crisis and is just one of the unresolved issues, which also include Iran’s nuclear capabilities and Israel’s ongoing invasion of Lebanon. Axios reported that US will host a second round of talks between Jerusalem and Beirut on Thursday at the Department of State.

Commercial traffic through the strait is at a virtual standstill on Monday, with just one oil products tanker seeking to exit the vital waterway and one oil tanker and a liquefied petroleum gas vessel traveling the other way. The Pentagon said in a social media post that US forces have directed 27 vessels to turn back or return to Iranian ports since the start of the US naval blockade.

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"Markets are still betting on a timely resolution, but each day raises shortage risk," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB in Oslo. "Physical oil flows remain constrained by disrupted flows, longer voyage times and elevated freight and insurance costs."

The conflict has triggered an unprecedented supply shock, intensifying inflationary pressures and weighing on worldwide economic growth. The cumulative global impact of the war will begin to emerge this week, with business surveys from multiple countries potentially flagging risks of stagflation.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said US gasoline prices may remain at $3 per gallon or more until next year. Trump described the assessment as "wrong," adding that consumer prices will come down "as soon as this ends." Higher gasoline prices pose a major political risk for Trump’s White House in a midterm-election year.

"Headline melee continues, with markets firmly back in reaction mode," said Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Group. "Even with prices off the highs, the market is still pricing a near-term return of flows — if that gets delayed, you’re looking at tighter physical markets and a reset in paper market optimism."

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