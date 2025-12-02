Crude Settles Lower on Peace Talk Jitters

Oil fell in a choppy trading session as traders assessed the state of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine amid a key day for peace negotiations.

West Texas Intermediate swung in a roughly $1.40 range, dropping 1.2% to settle above $58 a barrel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened potential retaliatory measures on vessels from nations helping Ukraine in Moscow's war, according to Interfax. But Putin also underscored the need for economic growth in Russia, commenting separately that the government is not satisfied with emerging imbalances in some industries. The comments come as Russia's oil producers are struggling amid lower crude prices, sanctions and a stronger currency.

US envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow to meet with Putin, who claimed a key Ukrainian city had fallen to Russia on the eve of Tuesday's talks about a potential peace plan to end his war. Over the past week, four Russian oil tankers have been attacked, a sharp uptick in strikes on Moscow-associated shipping.

Russia, though under stiff international sanctions, remains a major producer of oil in the global market, and further escalations in its war in Ukraine would increase bullish momentum for crude. But a deal to end the war could allow Russia's oil to flow more freely into global markets, which are already bracing for oversupply.

Geopolitical risks are also emanating from concerns over potential US military action in Venezuela, offering a floor for prices. Adding to those fears were suggestions from President Donald Trump on Tuesday that the Pentagon will soon start targeting drug cartels with strikes on land in Venezuela and beyond.

Still, broader expectations for cheaper oil — traders have long expected an oversupply in the global market — loom large, said Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Group.

"Liquidity is rapidly drying up, which amplifies the risk of sharp downside moves in crude given the prevailing negative sentiment," Babin said. "The lack of conviction from dip-buyers is creating a vacuum, making the price action highly susceptible to selling pressure."

Oil Prices