Crude Pricing Could Get Tailwind
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
The impetus for an oil price rally could soon become evident, according to one of Rigzone’s regular market prognosticators. Find out what that potential driving force is, along with other insights, in this installment of what to watch this week in the oil market.
Mark Le Dain, vice president of strategy with the oil and gas data firm Validere: The U.S. dollar is approaching a technical level against other currencies where, if it were to retreat, it would provide a tailwind for crude pricing for this coming cycle. A strong U.S. dollar reduces crude demand, making it more expensive for many countries, and this trend is reversing. We’ll likely reach a decision point this coming week on whether the U.S. dollar will bounce off this support or continue its decline versus a basket of currencies, which would make a crude rally much easier into the fall.
Andrew Goldstein, President, Atlas Commodities LLC: With a draw of 7.4 million barrels at Cushing (oil hub in Oklahoma), we see a spike in the price of spot crude – up to $42.20 with an earlier high of $43.25. As OPEC members cut their original decreases of 9.6 million barrels to 7.7 million barrels per day starting in August, we should see crude maintain a tight trading range for the foreseeable future.
Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice leader with Valuescope, Inc.: I expect to see more U.S. upstream players who have good balance sheets to look at increasing production, maybe via completion or even via new drilling permits. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showing crude oil inventory draws of more than 7 million barrels has caused WTI and Brent to rally. However, as I have noted before, as WTI and Brent rally the incentive to produce in North America goes up as well.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- BW Reveals Fate of Kidnapped Crew
- Borr Picks Ex-Schlumberger VP as New CEO
- Crude Pricing Could Get Tailwind
- Equinor Appoints New President and CEO
- Aramco Still Aiming for $15B Reliance Deal
- Solstad Bags Equinor and Total Contract Extensions
- Oil Up as Aramco Sees Demand Recovery Continuing
- LNG Train Starts Up on Gulf Coast
- Former Lukoil Trader Wins Venezuela Dispute
- Oil Spill Cleanup Underway Off Mauritius
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- XOM Tears Up Debt Fueled Plan
- Senate Confirms Deputy Energy Sec
- Profit Warnings Soar for UK Oil Cos
- NEO Energy Wraps Up North Sea Total Deal
- Neptune Makes Largest 2020 Norway Discovery
- OGUK and SDS Support Redundant Workers
- Eni Gets New CFO
- IHS Markit Raises Oil Price Forecast
- Oil and Gas Drilling Collapse Deepens in July
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Exxon and Chevron Post Historic Losses
- Frac is Back
- How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Files Chapter 11
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry