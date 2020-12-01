Crude Oil Tanker Crew Kidnapped
Reporting indicates that the MV Agisilaos crude oil tanker has been boarded by an unknown number of people while underway in the Gulf of Guinea, resulting in the kidnap of four crew.
That’s according to maritime security company Dryad Global, which noted that the vessel is now reported safe and that local authorities had been notified. The incident occurred in Ghanaian waters, five nautical miles (nm) from the Western edge of the Gulf of Guinea HRA and 22nm west of Togo TTW, Dryad Global outlined. According to AIS data, the vessel changed direction to the starboard at the time of the incident and reduced its speed, conducting evasive maneuvers to avoid boarding.
Dryad Global highlighted that this was the 24th confirmed kidnapping incident in the waters of the Gulf of Guinea within 2020, with 122 crew kidnapped from vessels. Three crew members aboard a bunkering vessel were kidnapped on November 17, 22nm north-east of the MV Agisilaos incident.
“While the design of this vessel does not signal any overarching vulnerabilities, this incident highlights the desperation of perpetrators in the region,” Dryad Global said in a statement posted on its website.
“Counter-piracy operations and logistical strains mean larger vessels may be targeted should attacks targeting smaller vessels with vulnerable characteristics be unsuccessful,” the company added in the statement.
“Further attacks on vessels underway are highly likely, and vessels are advised to exercise heightened caution within and on approach to the Gulf of Guinea HRA,” Dryad Global continued.
The MV Agisilaos ship was built back in 2006 and is sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, ship tracking and maritime intelligence company MarineTraffic highlights on its website. According to MarineTraffic, the vessel has an overall length of 604 feet and a width of 90 feet.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Exxon Faces Historic Writedown
- What Happens if OPEC+ Doesn't Delay Supply Increase?
- OPEC+ Talks Delayed as Split Deepens
- Is Nord Stream 2 Bypassing US Sanctions?
- Sempra Alum to Succeed Gentle at Tellurian
- CGG Wins Oman Contract Extension
- Santos in 2040 Net Zero Target
- Namibia Explorer Expands Offshore Position
- LNG Canada CEO Writes Open Letter After Outbreak
- Crude Oil Tanker Crew Kidnapped
- More Positive Covid Cases at LNG Canada Project
- Stronger Oil Curve Points to Cushing Glut Relief
- Advance Toward $50 Oil Could Be Tricky for OPEC+
- IEF Condemns Jeddah Attack
- API and NABTU Urge Senate Action on NAC
- KXL Indigenous Investors Plan to Get Financing by Q1
- ADNOC Dishes Out Deal Worth Up To $519MM
- BP to Invest More in Middle East Oil Fields
- Libya Oil Comeback Has Legs
- UK Oil Sector Business Confidence Slashed
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- Trump Signs Fracking Memo
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Tourmaline Oil Buys 2 Rivals
- Texas Takes Action to Reduce Gas Flaring
- US Election Outcome Not Yet Priced into Oil
- Noble Shares Reorganization Update
- Eni and HitecVision Launch New Company
- First Unconventional Gas from UAE Delivered