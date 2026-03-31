Crude Oil Markets Holding Firm

Crude oil markets are holding firm in a geopolitically driven but macro-sensitive environment, Naeem Aslam, CIO at Zaye Capital Markets, said.

Crude oil markets are holding firm in a geopolitically driven but macro-sensitive environment, Naeem Aslam, CIO at Zaye Capital Markets, said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Tuesday.

“Persistent tensions surrounding Iran and the Strait of Hormuz continue to embed a meaningful risk premium, as threats to critical energy infrastructure and export routes keep prices structurally supported and highly reactive to headlines,” he added.

“This backdrop is reinforced by OPEC’s reluctance to pursue aggressive output increases and the IEA’s assessment of tight inventories alongside steady global demand,” he continued.

Aslam went on to state, however, that “mixed macroeconomic signals reflecting resilient, yet momentum-lacking activity have capped any further upside”.

He noted that today’s inflation and labor market data will be “pivotal in shaping near-term demand expectations, leaving oil in a clear tension zone where geopolitical developments, OPEC positioning, and macro consistency will ultimately decide whether prices consolidate at current elevated levels or transition into a corrective phase”.

A statement posted on OPEC’s website on March 1 revealed that Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman had decided to boost production by 206,000 barrels per day in April.

A statement posted on OPEC’s website on February 1 revealed that the eight countries had “reaffirmed their decision on 2 November 2025 to pause production increments in March 2026 due to seasonality”.

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According to its March 1 statement, the eight OPEC+ countries are next scheduled to meet on April 5.

In a market comment sent to Rigzone today, Aaron Hill, chief Market analyst at FP Markets, said oil prices “are pretty much back where they started at the open this week, following a move higher yesterday and a subsequent pullback today”.

“However, WTI and Brent spot prices remain north of $100 per barrel, bolstered by inflation fears and recession risks,” he added.

In a separate market comment sent to Rigzone on Monday, Joseph Dahrieh, managing director at Tickmill, highlighted that oil prices “extended their upward trajectory on Monday, supported by escalating geopolitical tensions and mounting concerns over supply disruptions”.

“The closure of the Strait of Hormuz continued to fuel global supply fears. At the same time, the possibility [of] a secondary disruption in the Red Sea is adding to the concerns,” he warned.

Looking ahead, Dahrieh said in the market comment that oil prices are likely to remain highly sensitive to geopolitical developments.

“Any escalation affecting key maritime routes could drive further upside, particularly if multiple chokepoints are simultaneously compromised,” he stated.

“Conversely, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could alleviate some of the upward pressure. However, given the scale of current disruptions, normalization in supply flows in the event of a de-escalation may take time, suggesting that oil prices could still remain elevated,” he added.

In an analysis piece sent to Rigzone on Monday, Sparta Commodities CEO and founder Felipe Elink Schuurman outlined that the Iran conflict has “metastasized into the most consequential energy crisis since the 1973 Arab oil embargo, and arguably the most complex geopolitical confrontation of the twenty-first century”.

In that piece, Schuurman highlighted that Yemen’s Houthis entered the war on March 28 and warned that “a deliberate blockade or selective toll system at Bab al-Mandab, modelled on Iran’s Hormuz playbook - would compound an already severe crisis”.

Looking at what would happen if both the Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab straits close, Schuurman said the economic impact would be global and immediate.

“Approximately 20 percent of the world’s oil passes through Hormuz and roughly 10-15 percent of global maritime trade passes through Bab al-Mandab,” he noted.

“A simultaneous closure or severe disruption of both chokepoints would effectively sever the maritime connection between the Atlantic Basin and Asia via the most direct routes,” he warned.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com