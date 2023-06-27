Crude Drops with Inflation Risks at Center Stage
Oil fell as markets struggled to shake off fears that higher interest rates will weigh on global growth.
Revived concerns about the potential for recessions around the world have overshadowed oil markets’ supply and demand trends. Several policymakers struck a hawkish tone on interest rates last week, and the president of the European Central Bank said Tuesday that it probably won’t be able to declare the end of its historic interest-rate hiking cycle any time soon.
West Texas Intermediate settled below $68 as front month prices have struggled to find direction since May.
“Oil is well and truly stuck and rangebound, taking all the news on the chin,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank.
Prices:
-
WTI for August delivery fell $1.67 to settle at $67.70 a barrel in New York
-
Brent for August settlement dropped $1.92 to settle at $72.26 a barrel.
Meanwhile, key nearby timespreads, which help gauge the strength of the oil market, fell deeper into a bearish contango structure on Tuesday. Timespreads will continue to face headwinds due to pessimistic views on demand and high interest rates, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts wrote in a note to clients.
Oil in New York remains on track for its first back-to-back quarterly losses since 2019, in part due to headwinds from China’s lackluster economic recovery and aggressive monetary tightening from the US Federal Reserve. Resilient Russian crude exports have added to the pressure on prices.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Analyst Looks at Wagner Group Action
- TotalEnergies, Petronas Ink Carbon Storage, Solar Projects
- California's Anti-Gas Price Gouging Law Takes Effect
- EI Releases Statistical Review of World Energy
- Nigeria State Fund Eyes to Grow $50MM Carbon Credits Venture 10-Fold
- Risk Intelligence Co Flags Libya Oil Crisis Risk
- Invictus Awards Contracts for Zimbabwe Drill, Aims to Spud Q3
- ADNOC Drilling Secures Deals Worth $2B
- TGS and Partners Get To Reprocess Sarawak Legacy Datasets
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- Are Oil Prices Set for a Volatile 2H?
- Gulf of Mexico Sees Piracy Increase
- Church of England Divorces Fossil Fuel Companies - For Now
- 2023 Offshore Exploration Spending to Rise Over 20 Percent: SLB
- W&T Offshore Picks New CFO
- Pricier Gas is on the Horizon
- Cnooc Plans Offshore Oil, Gas Exploration in Tanzania
- USA Grants Over $21MM for Development of Clean Energy Solutions
- Eni and Var Energi Reach Deal to Buy Neptune Energy
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- Americas Exploration Heats Up
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?
- TotalEnergies Find Could Hold 400MM Barrels of Oil Equivalent
- Which USA Oil Major Produced the Most in 1Q?
- USA EIA Hikes Up 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts