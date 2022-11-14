Crude Demand Must Fall Two-Thirds For Climate Scenarios To Work

It is obvious that crude must decarbonize. But COP27 is a reminder that oil consumption must first fall if the world is to achieve net zero.

Wood Mackenzie said that in its accelerated energy transition 1.5 °C scenario, demand must fall by two-thirds from 100 million bpd today to 35 million bpd in 2050.

Crude oil’s centrality to the global economy has been reinforced in the energy crisis of 2022. Oil demand has recovered strongly from the Covid-induced dip and, despite an economic slowdown, could reach record highs next year.

In the meantime, pressure on the upstream and refining sectors to decarbonize the crude oil value chain is mounting. Alan Gelder and Sushant Gupta of our Refining team took me through their latest analysis.

The sector is responsible for one-third of global emissions. Around 70% of these are Scope 3, released into the atmosphere on combustion at the point of consumption, mainly in transportation, heating, or industry. The other 30%, Scope 1& 2, are split almost evenly between upstream production and refining. Emissions must start falling soon, and precipitously if the world is to get onto a 1.5 °C pathway.

There is a broad range of carbon intensities across the numerous different crudes. Including the cost of carbon will change ‘traditional’ price differentials that today are determined mainly by the crude’s gravity (API) and sulfur content. For refiners, carbon intensity will not only change the economics of selecting crudes as feedstocks but how they tackle reducing emissions from refining.

Most upstream emissions are produced by powering operations (70%); the rest comprise non-combustion emissions from methane losses, flaring gas, and venting CO2. Upstream carbon intensity for crudes ranges from 10 tons to 70 tons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e) per 1000 bbls of crude produced. Arab Light is at the low end, Brent roughly in the middle, and Basrah Heavy among the highest.

Refining emissions intensities are a similar order of magnitude, from 20 tons to 100 tons of CO2e per 1000 bbls of crude processed, the range a function of crude feedstock and the configuration of the refinery processing it. More complex refineries have the higher processing capability to produce higher-value products so tend to produce more emissions. Likewise, sites with deep integration with chemicals are more energy-intensive and produce higher emissions.

Product end-use emissions range from 250 to 450 tons of CO2e per 1000 bbls of crude. Refineries integrated with petrochemicals tend towards the lower end because plastics are not combusted on consumption.

How will including carbon emissions change crude pricing?

In Europe, refiners already pay a carbon price on a portion of emissions that arise from crude processing through the EU emissions trading scheme. As upstream carbon intensity becomes an independent, reported variable, the roll-out of carbon pricing in other fiscal regimes will lead to a widening of differentials between lower and higher emission-intensive crudes. The differentials will change with the level of the carbon price.

Woodmac estimates that at $100/ton of CO2, the Brent-Dubai differential could double to $4/bbl, assuming the refiner pays all upstream and refinery processing emissions. Arab Light’s low upstream emissions are a significant advantage and its typical discount to Brent could be eliminated.

For crude producers, the introduction of carbon pricing will accelerate action to decarbonize upstream operations. Low carbon-intensity crudes will have a big advantage over higher carbon-intensity crudes, which will be sold at a bigger discount. By actively cutting emissions, producers of higher carbon-intensive crudes can close the gap to a degree, recapture ‘lost’ revenue and establish a more sustainable and marketable crude stream.

Refiners may have a short-term bonus from buying discounted, higher carbon-intensity crudes. However, their longer-term interest, too, is best served by delivering products with a lower carbon intensity. As carbon prices rise, refiners will increasingly look to buy lower carbon-intensity crudes and decarbonize their refining processes.

The unknown factor is the responsibility for emissions from product end use. Many refinery sites have product end-use emissions that account for up to 90% of total oil value-chain emissions. Carbon charges for product end-use emissions could dwarf all other categories of the value chain if borne solely by the refining sector. In this scenario, the refinery location – and the carbon policy it operates in – will be critical.

