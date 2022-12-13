Crown Estate Scotland Attracts 19 Applications For INTOG Leasing

Crown Estate Scotland has confirmed that a total of 19 applications have been made for its Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas offshore wind leasing process.

Crown Estate Scotland has confirmed that a total of 19 applications have been made for its Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) offshore wind leasing process.

Crown Estate Scotland said that this level of interest from the industry demonstrated significant support for this exciting new opportunity.

According to Crown Estate, INTOG will help decarbonize the North Sea oil and gas sector by supporting the building of wind farm projects connected to oil and gas infrastructure (TOG) providing electricity and will reduce the carbon emissions associated with oil and gas production. It will also allow for the development of small-scale (IN) innovative offshore wind projects of 100MW or less.

The INTOG leasing round consists of the exclusivity, option agreements, and lease stages. The selected projects will be assessed by Marine Scotland through their sectoral planning process and only projects included in the final plan can be awarded Option Agreements.

It is expected that up to 500 MW will be awarded to innovation projects and around 4 GW for projects looking to decarbonize oil and gas assets.

Crown Estate added that of the 19 applications, 10 are for the Innovation part, while nine have been submitted for the TOG element. These applications are planned in locations set out in the Scottish Government’s Initial Planning Framework.

The applications will be assessed and the offer of exclusivity agreements for both IN and TOG projects is anticipated to be announced by the end of April 2023.

It is worth noting that INTOG was designed, in response to demand from government and industry, to help achieve the targets of the North Sea Transition Sector Deal.

Also, to reach net zero emissions by 2045, Scotland will need innovations in offshore wind which go beyond current technologies – so creating opportunities for developers to test new ideas is crucial. Decarbonizing oil and gas installations will also play an important role in the transition to net zero.

According to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) power generation for oil & gas infrastructure in the UK, which comes primarily from the burning of fossil fuels, generates emissions equivalent to 10Mt every year which is about the same amount generated by electricity use in nine million homes.

Crown Estate believes that these emissions could be eliminated by powering the installations with electricity from new wind farms instead.

