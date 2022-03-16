Crondall Energy Secures $1.3MM Loan From Boost
Offshore energy consulting firm headquartered in the UK Crondall Energy has secured funds that will enable it to boost its global reach and support its push in the energy transition sector. The company has secured a $1.3 million loan from the alternative lender Boost&Co.
The funding will enable the firm to maintain its global reach supporting operators and developers to transform the offshore energy industry and work towards the net-zero future of energy.
The group specializes in floating and subsea facilities, providing strategic, commercial, and technical services for offshore energy projects. These services are provided by a multidisciplinary team with a wealth of expertise in the delivery and operation of offshore projects.
The business provides technical expertise, advisory, and training on a global scale, with offices in the UK, US, and Singapore.
The business will use the loan to support its growth ambitions by supporting ongoing and new initiatives in the energy transition sector, widening its geographic presence, and strengthening its client base.
Boost&Co has chosen to work with Crondall Energy because of its reputable position in the offshore industry and the wealth of experience across its team. The business is playing a key role in the future of sustainable energy and the funding will help the group to support more clients as demand for its services increases.
Boost&Co is an independent asset manager offering loans ranging from $1.3 million to $13 million, covering a wide range of sectors, with a strong track record in technology, media, and telecommunications. It has funded more than $650 million across more than 130 deals to date and provided close to $260 million under the government’s CBILS initiative to support SMEs during Covid-19.
“Crondall Energy is a global leader in its field, and this additional capital will provide the firm with the backing to strengthen the existing multidisciplinary team, as the industry pivots to a net-zero future,” said Martin King, Principal at Boost&Co.
“Following a consistently strong performance over the past few years, the investment from Boost&Co will enable us to deliver new initiatives in the energy transition sector, broaden the range of services that we can provide to our clients, and establish new long-term partnerships to deliver tailored solutions for our global clientele,” added Duncan Peace, the Group Managing Director at Crondall Energy.
He further noted that the loan enables the company to help more clients negotiate their energy transition as Crondall Energy’s team also expands.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
