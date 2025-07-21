Croatia's INA Produces SAF for First Time

Croatia’s INA d.d. said its Rijeka refinery in the country has produced sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for the first time.

As part of its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and align with European renewable energy regulations, the oil company has successfully completed a pilot project to process biogenic feedstock at the hydrocracking unit of the refinery, according to a news release.

In addition to SAF, a significant volume of renewable diesel, or hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), was also produced, the company said.

INA said the project was implemented in collaboration with the unit’s licensor, Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), aiming to test the co-processing of 5 percent palm oil mill effluent, which is a by-product of palm oil production, with fossil feedstocks.

The pilot project was executed in May, during which 1,000 metric tons of biogenic feedstock were processed. The entire process was certified by the independent auditor Bureau Veritas d.o.o., in line with the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification standard for sustainable biofuels, according to the release.

The preparation of the pilot project took eight months “due to the complexity of processing a new type of feedstock and its specific physical and chemical properties,” INA said. The project involved a range of activities, from procuring specialized filters and adapting laboratory methods to increasing the capacities of the hydrocracking and vacuum distillation units and ensuring controlled handling of the biogenic feedstock under existing operating conditions. the company stated.

During the test run, more than 400 samples were collected for detailed analysis conducted at INA’s central testing laboratory, while radiocarbon dating analysis was done on the biogenic content by accredited external laboratories Ruđer Bošković Institute in Zagreb and Isotoptech Zrt. in Debrecen, according to the release.

“Processing biogenic feedstock within existing infrastructure is one of the most efficient ways to decarbonize refinery operations and increase the share of renewables in the transport sector. Thanks to the commitment of our internal team and the collaboration with partners from MOL Group and CLG, we have successfully created the necessary preconditions to meet the future needs of the market and our customers,” Ivica Jerbić, INA Director of Development, said.

“This pilot project has created the foundation for further activities and the introduction of continuous biogenic feedstock processing at the Rijeka Refinery in the near future. With this project, INA continues to innovate and efficiently adapt to the requirements of the new energy era,” Goran Pleše, INA Operating Director of Refining and Marketing, said.

INA said it plans to complete all preparatory activities and be ready to ensure continuous supply of SAF to the market by 2029, in line with the European Union’s (EU) Renewable Energy Directive. Through the directive, the EU set binding targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase the share of renewable energy sources in transport. By 2030, EU member states are required to ensure an appropriate share of renewables in the transport sector, with a particular focus on advanced biofuels and SAF, which will play a key role in decarbonizing the aviation industry, according to the release.

