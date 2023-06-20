Criterium to Acquire MOPL Oil and Gas Assets in Indonesia

Alberta-based Criterium Energy is set to acquire Mont D’Or Petroleum Limited (MOPL), which holds oil and gas assets in Indonesia, Criterium said in a news release.

MOPL owns operating working interests in two production sharing contracts (PSCs) in Tungkal, located in South Sumatra, and West Salawati, located in Southwest Papua. The Tungkal PSC produces 1,030 barrels per day (bpd) and contains proven and probable reserves of 4.6 million barrels, while the West Salawati PSC produces 20 bpd and contains proven and probable reserves of 100,000 barrels per day, according to the release.

PSCs are contracts signed between a government and a resource extraction company concerning how much of the resource extracted from the country each will receive.

Upon closing of the acquisition, Criterium will issue $1 million of its common shares to Tourmalet Holdings Ltd., a company owned by the founding partners of Southeast Asia-focused investment firm Provident Capital Partners. Current MOPL shareholders, which include Tourmalet, will receive contingency payments upon certain price and production thresholds, according to the release.

Criterium will also make a cash payment of $7.9 million to MOPL to be distributed to current MOPL lenders, as well as issue common shares and/or convertible notes equivalent to $5.75 million to select MOPL lenders, the release said. Criterium will also supply working capital of approximately $8 million to MOPL.

The two assets have been valued at $58 million NPV101 after tax, and collectively will produce approximately 1,050 bpd, Criterium said. After optimization, the company forecasts production of 1,400 to 1,600 bpd from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024. By the end of the fiscal year 2024, the company expects output to be 2,200 to 2,600 bpd, which would generate $25 million EBITDA in 2024.

The assets contain 2C resources of 6.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), including 20 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Total prospective resources are estimated at 29 MMboe, according to the release.

The acquisition will “establish Criterium as an operator in Southeast Asia while providing immediate production and operating cash flow”, the company said. It aligns with the company’s strategy of “building a balanced portfolio of low-risk producing assets with tangible reinvestment opportunities in the form of production optimization, infill drilling, and step-out developments”, according to the release.

“Mont D’Or is a foundational acquisition for Criterium and establishes our Company as a reputable operator in Indonesia and Southeast Asia”, Criterium CEO Robin Auld said. “By acquiring MOPL, we integrate a seasoned team which safely operates over 1,000 [bpd] that generates a stable and scalable cash flow base which we intend to grow rapidly. With the recently announced 2042 Tungkal PSC extension, we intend to execute annual drilling programs to fully realize MOPL’s potential to deliver long-term sustainable production growth within cash flow.”

“We are confident that the Criterium team will build upon MOPL’s strong reputation established from over 15 years of operations to realize significant value creation”, Gavin Caudle, Founding Partner of Provident Capital Partners, said. “We invest for the long term and as a shareholder of Criterium we will support the team and push them to build an industry-leading business to align with the other companies within our portfolio.”

