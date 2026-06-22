Crimea Halts Fuel Sales after Attacks on Russian Refineries

Authorities in Russia-occupied Crimea said they were suspending fuel sales at filling stations, limiting supplies to state services amid Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries.

Authorities in Russia-occupied Crimea said they were suspending fuel sales at filling stations, limiting supplies to state services amid Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries.

From 9 a.m. local time Sunday, fuel will only be made available to services crucial to the functioning and security of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, the peninsula's Kremlin-installed head, said on Telegram. At least four people were killed in a Ukrainian attack overnight, he said earlier in the day.

Ukraine has ramped up attacks on transport links to Crimea and on Russia's oil infrastructure, with the Moscow refinery alone hit twice last week. The administration in Crimea had already limited gasoline sales at filling stations, while authorities in Russia have sought to reassure motorists that the situation is under control.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that forces had targeted facilities on both sides of a bridge connecting mainland Russia with Crimea. The Ukrainian General Staff said on Telegram that the Kavkaz port in Russia's Krasnodar region and an oil terminal in Kerch had been hit overnight, also confirming a previous strike on the Tyumen oil refinery.

Last night, our long-range sanctions targeted the occupiers' military logistics, oil industry, and air defense. All of this is a just response to Russia's brutal attacks against our people. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the... pic.twitter.com/90APquETQT

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 21, 2026

The Russian Defense Ministry said 239 Ukrainian drones had been downed overnight across the country. Ukrainian authorities said Russia had used 4 missiles and 105 drones in attacks, with at least two people left dead.