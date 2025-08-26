Crescent to Acquire Vital in $3.1B Deal

'The transaction will establish a top 10 independent', the companies said in a joint statement.

Crescent Energy Company and Vital Energy Inc announced, in a joint statement Monday, that they have entered into a definitive agreement, “pursuant to which Crescent will acquire Vital in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $3.1 billion, inclusive of Vital’s net debt”.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Vital shareholders will receive 1.9062 shares of Crescent Class A common stock for each share of Vital common stock, representing a five percent premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price exchange ratio and a 15 percent premium to Vital’s 30-day VWAP as of August 22, 2025, the joint statement noted.

The companies highlighted in the statement that, when the deal is complete, Crescent shareholders will own approximately 77 percent of the combined company and Vital shareholders will own approximately 23 percent of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis.

According to the joint statement, the transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and unanimously approved by a special committee of independent directors of Crescent. Current Crescent and Vital shareholders representing approximately 29 percent and 20 percent of total common shares outstanding, respectively, are party to voting and/or existing investor agreements serving to support the transaction in line with the unanimous recommendation of both boards, the statement said.

The transaction, which will be subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals by shareholders of Crescent and Vital and typical regulatory agencies, is targeted to close by year-end 2025, the companies noted in the joint statement.

After closing of the transaction, the Crescent board of directors will increase to 12 members with the addition of two directors to be designated by Vital, the statement highlighted, adding that John Goff will continue to serve as Non-Executive Chairman and David Rockecharlie will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. Crescent will remain headquartered in Houston, the statement revealed.

“The transaction will establish a top 10 independent with a consistent and free cash flow focused strategy, scaled positions and flexible capital allocation across premier basins,” the joint statement noted, adding that the combined company “will be led by a management team and board with deep operating and investing expertise, well-positioned to drive long-term growth and value creation”.

The statement said the transaction “offers compelling value for all shareholders”, outlining that it provides “attractive acquisition returns and significant accretion” and a “consistent strategy focused on free cash flow and attractive returns”, “enhances [an] ‘investment grade’ quality balance sheet”, and “strengthens [a] leading growth through acquisition platform”.

“This transaction is transformative for Crescent and consistent with our strategy,” John Goff, Crescent’s Chairman of the Board, said in the statement.

“Crescent’s impressive trajectory of returns-driven growth through M&A has cemented the company as a top ten independent, with line of sight to an investment grade credit rating. Acquiring Vital and executing on an attractive pipeline of non-core divestitures sharpens our focus and expands our opportunity set for accretive future growth,” he added.

Crescent CEO David Rockecharlie said in the statement, “this combination represents compelling value for all shareholders, with attractive acquisition returns and significant accretion across all key financial metrics”.

“We’ve always had a free cash flow focused strategy, and our model applied to these assets creates sustainable value for all shareholders. With this acquisition and our $1 billion non-core divestiture pipeline, we are better positioned than ever before,” he added.

“Crescent will have more focus, more scale and more potential to deliver long-term value to shareholders,” he continued.

Vital CEO Jason Pigott added in the statement, “today’s announcement recognizes the value we have created at Vital Energy”.

“Our combination with Crescent Energy will create a premier, scaled, mid-cap operator with significant efficiencies across a larger asset base. The combined businesses will have more capital allocation flexibility across a vast development inventory and the ability to immediately transfer best operating practices across basins,” he added.

“Strong free cash flow generation will maintain a premier balance sheet and drive sustainable capital returns to shareholders. We are confident that this deal is the right move for Vital shareholders, and it recognizes the hard work and dedication of all Vital employees over the last six years,” he went on to state.

Analyst View

“Announcing the first merger of U.S. upstream operators since crude prices tumbled in April, Crescent Energy is purchasing Permian operator Vital Energy for $3.1 billion inclusive of net debt in a stock for stock swap,” Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) Principal Analyst Andrew Dittmar said in a statement sent to Rigzone by the Enverus team.

“The stock for stock swap fits the model of public E&P consolidation seen during a 2023 and 2024 consolidation wave although the premium, 20 percent on the prior day close and 15 percent on a 30-day VWAP, is a bit heftier than earlier cycle consolidation which averaged a 12 percent premium on the seller’s prior day closing share price,” he added.

“That is likely driven in part by the depressed public market valuations of certain SMID-cap oil-focused E&Ps and what is necessary to motivate management teams and boards to exit at a lower point in the commodity price cycle,” he continued.

“Despite the slightly higher premium compared to past deals, Crescent says it is acquiring Vital at less than the value of the company’s existing production. The fact that any material Permian exposure can be acquired with little to no inventory value included in the purchase price highlights the relative attractive valuation of public E&Ps from a buyer’s perspective compared to the ask price for remaining private equity-sponsored opportunities,” Dittmar noted.

“These private sellers have generally commanded significant upside value for their positions, albeit with a focus on higher quality inventory than the Vital assets in most deals,” he went on to state.

Focusing on Crescent, Dittmar said in the statement that the acquisition opens a third core operating area in the most important oil play in the Lower 48 to complement its Eagle Ford and Uinta core assets.

“The company has undergone a transformation since its emergence into public markets with scattered legacy positions to be a key consolidator of middle-tier shale assets,” Dittmar added.

“The company says it will reduce activity on the Vital assets and high-grade drilling targets in the near term. Despite Vital’s higher leverage ratio of 1.7x on 2026E EBITDA, Crescent says it expects to close the deal at 1.5x. It is also targeting accelerated deleveraging with a ~$1 billion pipeline of non-core asset sales,” he continued.

Anything outside the three core areas above is a potential divestment target, with the company holding material assets in the Barnett play and legacy Rockies assets, Dittmar highlighted in the statement.

“Pending deleveraging or a private seller’s willingness to take equity, Crescent is likely to undertake additional consolidation in the Permian Basin like the strategy it has deployed in the Eagle Ford,” Dittmar said.

“While high-quality private targets have been substantially depleted in both the Midland and Delaware basins, there are still a number of notable private operators holding lower quality Permian assets particularly in the southern portion of the Midland Basin,” he added.

“That is likely to be a key focus area for Crescent with that tier of asset quality fitting its business and acquisition model,” Dittmar noted.

Looking at Vital, Dittmar said in the statement that the company is exiting after seeing its equity value cut in half from the start of the year as one of the names most exposed to lower crude prices.

“The company faced headwinds entering what is likely to be an even more challenging year in 2026 with crude poised to move lower, hedges rolling off, an elevated leverage profile and higher than average oil price needed for it to remain free cash flow neutral,” Dittmar noted.

“Its depressed equity valuation and debt also significantly limited the company’s ability to pursue deals that would improve inventory quality,” he added.

“With the sale, investors are getting a healthy premium on the equity and exposure to a company with a lower free cash flow breakeven price on oil and one that plans to high grade drilling opportunities and pursue consolidation,” he went on to state.

