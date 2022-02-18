Crescent Buys Uinta Oil And Gas Assets In Utah

Crescent Energy has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Verdun Oil Company to acquire Uinta Basin assets for $815 million.

Crescent Energy Company has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Verdun Oil Company to acquire Uinta Basin assets previously owned by EP Energy for $815 million.

The acquisition is subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The all-cash transaction, expected to close in the first half of 2022, will be funded through the company’s revolving credit facility and cash on hand. Closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals.

According to Cresent Energy, the acquisition is consistent with the company’s strategy to acquire high-value and accretive, cash-flowing assets while maintaining financial strength.

“We are acquiring these assets at a compelling valuation. They are a great addition to our existing Rockies footprint and align perfectly with our cash flow-based strategy,” said Crescent CEO David Rockecharlie.

“Importantly, this transaction maintains our commitment to financial strength and flexibility while adding meaningful scale to our low-decline production base, free cash flow, and proven inventory of highly economic re-investment opportunity,” he added.

The acquired assets are within a proven basin with substantial existing production. Namely, Crescent acquired over 400 producing vertical and horizontal wells.

These are ongoing, well-understood development in the Uteland Butte and Wasatch formations with over 350 horizontal wells drilled by area operators to date and significant long-term resource potential from additional producing zones under active horizontal development.

The transaction will provide Crescent with more than 145,000 contiguous net acres, 85 percent of which are held-by-production, primarily located in Duchesne and Uintah counties in Utah. The assets are operated with an average working interest of around 83 percent and average royalty rates less than 20 percent.

The acquisition will provide the company with a multi-year inventory of high-value, oil-weighted development opportunities. The Uinta basin has a significant amount of resources in place across multiple stacked reservoirs providing attractive long-term resource potential beyond the horizontal targets actively being developed today.

Following the transaction, Crescent plans to operate two rigs in the Uinta Basin for the remainder of the year. The capital associated with this program is expected to be between $225 and $275 million. The company’s revised 2022 capital budget is expected to be between $600 and $700 million.

